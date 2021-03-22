The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Float Like a Buffalo headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Wednesday, while Boulder bluesman Jack Hadley is at Lost Lake on Thursday. Colorado Music Hall of Fame presents Front Row & Center, a virtual program with 2016 CMHOF inductee Lannie Garrett and Westword editor Patricia Calhoun. Also this week, Stafford Hunter & Latin Jazz Explorations perform at Tracks on Wednesday as part of Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz series. Here's our list of what's happening:

Colorado Music Hall of Fame: Front Row & Center

Wednesday, March 24, 5:30 p.m.

Online

Free

March is Women’s History Month, and during four-plus decades as Denver’s favorite chanteuse, Lannie Garrett has made plenty of history. Join Colorado Music Hall of Fame for Front Row & Center, a special virtual program. Westword editor Patricia Calhoun will be chatting with Garrett, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Float Like a Buffalo

Wednesday, March 24, 6:15 & 9:15 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$35

High-energy Denver septet Float Like a Buffalo combines funk with ska, reggae and rock.



Gin & Jazz

Wednesdays in March, 8 p.m.

Tracks Nightclub, 3500 Walnut Street

$15

Fireside at Five's community-driven jazz series will champion and celebrate artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy in the modern-day Mile High. The lineup includes Stafford Hunter & Latin Jazz Explorations (March 24), and Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (March 31).

The Shamen Sextet

Wednesday, March 24, 7 p.m.

Dazzle

$20

The East High School students in the Shamen Sextet, each mentored by local jazz legend Keith Oxman, are aiming to push the boundaries of jazz.

Hard Blue

Thursday, March 25, 7 & 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge

$40-$120

Local trio Hard Blue, which combines hard rock with blues grooves, plays two shows at the Larimer.

Jack Dunlevie Trio

Thursdays in March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson.

Jack Hadley

Thursday, March 25, 7 & 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$20-$40

Boulder guitarist and singer Jack Hadley, one of the finest bluesmen in the region, will play two sets.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.