The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Float Like a Buffalo headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Wednesday, while Boulder bluesman Jack Hadley is at Lost Lake on Thursday. Colorado Music Hall of Fame presents Front Row & Center, a virtual program with 2016 CMHOF inductee Lannie Garrett and Westword editor Patricia Calhoun. Also this week, Stafford Hunter & Latin Jazz Explorations perform at Tracks on Wednesday as part of Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz series. Here's our list of what's happening:
Colorado Music Hall of Fame: Front Row & Center
Wednesday, March 24, 5:30 p.m.
Online
Free
March is Women’s History Month, and during four-plus decades as Denver’s favorite chanteuse, Lannie Garrett has made plenty of history. Join Colorado Music Hall of Fame for Front Row & Center, a special virtual program. Westword editor Patricia Calhoun will be chatting with Garrett, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
Float Like a Buffalo
Wednesday, March 24, 6:15 & 9:15 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$35
High-energy Denver septet Float Like a Buffalo combines funk with ska, reggae and rock.
Gin & Jazz
Wednesdays in March, 8 p.m.
Tracks Nightclub, 3500 Walnut Street
$15
Fireside at Five's community-driven jazz series will champion and celebrate artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy in the modern-day Mile High. The lineup includes Stafford Hunter & Latin Jazz Explorations (March 24), and Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (March 31).
The Shamen Sextet
Wednesday, March 24, 7 p.m.
Dazzle
$20
The East High School students in the Shamen Sextet, each mentored by local jazz legend Keith Oxman, are aiming to push the boundaries of jazz.
Hard Blue
Thursday, March 25, 7 & 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge
$40-$120
Local trio Hard Blue, which combines hard rock with blues grooves, plays two shows at the Larimer.
Jack Dunlevie Trio
Thursdays in March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15
Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson.
Jack Hadley
Thursday, March 25, 7 & 9 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$40
Boulder guitarist and singer Jack Hadley, one of the finest bluesmen in the region, will play two sets.
