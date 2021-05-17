The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Although there have been a bunch of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre over the last month, there won't be any this week because of high school graduation ceremonies being held at the venue. Los Angeles roots reggae act Arise Roots plays two unplugged shows at HQ on Thursday, while Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series continues Wednesday with the Tenia Nelson Trio. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$20-$120

EDM artist Fenx headlines; ReSpeakr, Skinny Limbs, Skopik, GRADI3NT are also on the bill.

Gin & Jazz with the Tenia Nelson Trio

Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street

$20

Denver jazz pianist Tenia Nelson and her trio, which includes bassist Brendan O'Donoghue and drummer Alex Tripp, will play as part of Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series, which champions and celebrates artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy.

The Hoagies

Wednesday, May 19, 1:30 p.m.

Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree

$19

Acoustic swing combo the Hoagies have been playing music from the ’40s and ’50s around Denver for nearly two decades.

Arise Roots (unplugged)

Thursday, May 20, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

HQ, 60 South Broadway

$34-$68

Los Angeles roots reggae act Arise Roots plays two unplugged sets featuring Karim Israel and Chris Brennan.

Clay Street Unit

Thursday, May 20, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$36-$108

Americana, folk and bluegrass act Clay Street Unit plays two sets.

Kyle Moon & the Misled

Thursday, May 13, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$20

San Antonio band Kyle Moon & the Misled plays Americana informed by outlaw country and rock.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.