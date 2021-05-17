The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Although there have been a bunch of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre over the last month, there won't be any this week because of high school graduation ceremonies being held at the venue. Los Angeles roots reggae act Arise Roots plays two unplugged shows at HQ on Thursday, while Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series continues Wednesday with the Tenia Nelson Trio. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Electronic Tuesdays
Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m.
The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$20-$120
EDM artist Fenx headlines; ReSpeakr, Skinny Limbs, Skopik, GRADI3NT are also on the bill.
Gin & Jazz with the Tenia Nelson Trio
Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.
Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street
$20
Denver jazz pianist Tenia Nelson and her trio, which includes bassist Brendan O'Donoghue and drummer Alex Tripp, will play as part of Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series, which champions and celebrates artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy.
The Hoagies
Wednesday, May 19, 1:30 p.m.
Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree
$19
Acoustic swing combo the Hoagies have been playing music from the ’40s and ’50s around Denver for nearly two decades.
Arise Roots (unplugged)
Thursday, May 20, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$34-$68
Los Angeles roots reggae act Arise Roots plays two unplugged sets featuring Karim Israel and Chris Brennan.
Clay Street Unit
Thursday, May 20, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$36-$108
Americana, folk and bluegrass act Clay Street Unit plays two sets.
Kyle Moon & the Misled
Thursday, May 13, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20
San Antonio band Kyle Moon & the Misled plays Americana informed by outlaw country and rock.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.