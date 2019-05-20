The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Florence + the Machine brings her High as Hope tour to Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, with Christine and the Queens opening both nights, while R&B group B2K's Millennium tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes French multi-instrumentalist FKJ's two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre, Ari Lennox at the Marquis Theater and Xiu Xiu at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 20
Florence + the Machine (also May 21)
$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
FKJ (also May 21)
$29.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Xiu Xiu
$15-$120, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Klaus Johann Grobe
$13-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lord Buffalo
$10-$14, 7:30 p.m., Lost Lake
TUESDAY, MAY 21
The Funk Sessions
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Damned Things
$20-$150, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Ari Lennox
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Camp Cope
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
Foxing and Now, Now
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Rhett Miller
$20-$175, Oriental Theater
The Faint
$23.75-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kurt Travis
$14-$16, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Radkey
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, MAY 23
B2K
$49.50-$119.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Iration and UB40
$35.95-$75.95, 4:20 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Disco Biscuits
$39.25-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Frenship
$19.50-$22, 8 p.m., Summit
The Winery Dogs
$27.50-$250, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Mike and the Moonpies
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Tommy Metz and Friends
$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
