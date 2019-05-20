The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Florence + the Machine plays two nights at Red Rocks this week.

Florence + the Machine brings her High as Hope tour to Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, with Christine and the Queens opening both nights, while R&B group B2K's Millennium tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes French multi-instrumentalist FKJ's two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre, Ari Lennox at the Marquis Theater and Xiu Xiu at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 20

Florence + the Machine (also May 21)

$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

FKJ (also May 21)

$29.50-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Xiu Xiu

$15-$120, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Klaus Johann Grobe

$13-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lord Buffalo

$10-$14, 7:30 p.m., Lost Lake

TUESDAY, MAY 21

The Funk Sessions

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Damned Things

$20-$150, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Ari Lennox

$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Camp Cope

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

Foxing and Now, Now

$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Rhett Miller

$20-$175, Oriental Theater

The Faint

$23.75-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kurt Travis

$14-$16, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Radkey

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, MAY 23



B2K

$49.50-$119.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Iration and UB40

$35.95-$75.95, 4:20 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Disco Biscuits

$39.25-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Frenship

$19.50-$22, 8 p.m., Summit

The Winery Dogs

$27.50-$250, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mike and the Moonpies

$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Tommy Metz and Friends

$7, 9 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.