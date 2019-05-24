 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The Disco Biscuits are at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at Red Rocks on Saturday.
The Disco Biscuits are at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at Red Rocks on Saturday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | May 24, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

The Disco Biscuits play the second of two nights at the Ogden Theatre on Friday and follow up with a headlining set at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday; Devil Makes Three is there Friday night. Also on tap this weekend are Dragondeer at Levitt Pavilion, the Hives at the Gothic Theatre and Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis at Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MAY 24

The Devil Makes Three
$42-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dragondeer
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

The Disco Biscuits
$39.25-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Hives
$37.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Pietasters
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tonight We Rise
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Hangman's Hymnal
$10-$14, 8:30 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, MAY 25

The Disco Biscuits
$46.50-$89.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Denver Day of Rock
Free/VIP $250, 2 p.m., 16th Street Mall

Summer Green
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Summit

Xavier Wulf
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Paul Gilbert
$22.50-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

88GLAM
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party
$15, 9 p.m., Lions Lair

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Celtic Woman
$29-$100, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tea Leaf Green
Free/VIP $30, 5 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Midnight Tyrannosaurus
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit

Alien Weaponry
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >