The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Disco Biscuits are at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at Red Rocks on Saturday.

The Disco Biscuits play the second of two nights at the Ogden Theatre on Friday and follow up with a headlining set at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday; Devil Makes Three is there Friday night. Also on tap this weekend are Dragondeer at Levitt Pavilion, the Hives at the Gothic Theatre and Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis at Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MAY 24



The Devil Makes Three

$42-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dragondeer

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

The Disco Biscuits

$39.25-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Hives

$37.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Pietasters

$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tonight We Rise

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Hangman's Hymnal

$10-$14, 8:30 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, MAY 25

The Disco Biscuits

$46.50-$89.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis

$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Denver Day of Rock

Free/VIP $250, 2 p.m., 16th Street Mall

Summer Green

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Summit

Xavier Wulf

$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Paul Gilbert

$22.50-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

88GLAM

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party

$15, 9 p.m., Lions Lair

SUNDAY, MAY 26



Celtic Woman

$29-$100, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tea Leaf Green

Free/VIP $30, 5 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit

Alien Weaponry

$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.