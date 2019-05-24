The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Disco Biscuits play the second of two nights at the Ogden Theatre on Friday and follow up with a headlining set at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday; Devil Makes Three is there Friday night. Also on tap this weekend are Dragondeer at Levitt Pavilion, the Hives at the Gothic Theatre and Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis at Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, MAY 24
The Devil Makes Three
$42-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dragondeer
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
The Disco Biscuits
$39.25-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Hives
$37.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Pietasters
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tonight We Rise
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Hangman's Hymnal
$10-$14, 8:30 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, MAY 25
The Disco Biscuits
$46.50-$89.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis
$39.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Denver Day of Rock
Free/VIP $250, 2 p.m., 16th Street Mall
Summer Green
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Summit
Xavier Wulf
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Paul Gilbert
$22.50-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
88GLAM
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party
$15, 9 p.m., Lions Lair
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Celtic Woman
$29-$100, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Tea Leaf Green
Free/VIP $30, 5 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit
Alien Weaponry
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!