Chromeo is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight with Thievery Corporation.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | May 31, 2019 | 7:35am
AA

Chromeo and Thievery  Corporation co-headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, while moe. takes over the venue tomorrow and Dillon Francis is there on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Amanda Palmer at the Paramount Theatre, the original lineup of Hieroglyphics at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Jenny and the Mexicats at Levitt Pavilion Denver.  Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Chromeo and Thievery  Corporation
$49.95-$89.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Samples
$12-$20, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Disciple
$17-50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit

Hieroglyphics
$29.95/$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Parachute
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Trace Bundy
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Liz Cooper & the Stampede
$10-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Geographer
$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

moe.
$42.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Esme Patterson
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

4th Annual Goth Prom
TBA, 8 p.m, EXDO Event Center

Amanda Palmer
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Bollywood Dance Party
$17.99-$22.99, 9 p.m., Summit

Dead Milkmen
$22.50/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Jared & the Mill
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Dangerous Summer
$16/$18, Marquis Theater

Max Styler
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

TOBYMAC
$19.95-$175, 4 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Parade of Bass: Dillon Francis
$40-$75, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jenny and the Mexicats
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

NAV
$35/$40, 7 p.m., Summit

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

