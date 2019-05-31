The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Chromeo and Thievery Corporation co-headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, while moe. takes over the venue tomorrow and Dillon Francis is there on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Amanda Palmer at the Paramount Theatre, the original lineup of Hieroglyphics at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and Jenny and the Mexicats at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Chromeo and Thievery Corporation
$49.95-$89.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Samples
$12-$20, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Disciple
$17-50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit
Hieroglyphics
$29.95/$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Parachute
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Trace Bundy
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Liz Cooper & the Stampede
$10-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Geographer
$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
moe.
$42.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Esme Patterson
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
4th Annual Goth Prom
TBA, 8 p.m, EXDO Event Center
Amanda Palmer
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Bollywood Dance Party
$17.99-$22.99, 9 p.m., Summit
Dead Milkmen
$22.50/$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Jared & the Mill
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Dangerous Summer
$16/$18, Marquis Theater
Max Styler
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
TOBYMAC
$19.95-$175, 4 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Parade of Bass: Dillon Francis
$40-$75, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jenny and the Mexicats
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
NAV
$35/$40, 7 p.m., Summit
