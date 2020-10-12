The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Mad Dog Blues Experience hard at work on Family Reunion 2020 at Dog House Music Studios.

The Mad Dog Blues Experience celebrates the release of its new album, Family Reunion 2020, at Dazzle on Thursday, while pianist Dawn Clement continues her month-long residency at Nocturne playing the music of Thelonious Monk. This week's lineup also includes Easy Lovin' at the Larimer Lounge and David Lawrence at the Broadway Roxy. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

Old Sea Brigade

Monday, October 12, 6 p.m.

Free

Online

Swallow Hill Live and 105.5 the Colorado Sound presents a live-stream concert by Nashville-based indie-folk singer-songwriter Ben Cramer, who's been writing and releasing music under the Old Sea Brigade moniker for the past five years.

John Roberts

Tuesday, October 13, 6 p.m.

Free

Online

Swallow Hill Live and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by John Roberts, a singer of folk songs from the British Isles.

David Lawrence

Wednesday, October 14, 7 p.m.

Broadway Roxy

Free

As frontman of LAPOMPE, David Lawrence has been keeping gypsy jazz alive in Colorado. On his own, he performs vintage jazz and classic blues.

The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk

Thursdays in October, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15-$59

Jazz pianist Dawn Clement continues her month-long Nocturne residency, playing the music of Thelonious Monk with a different guest musician each week; this week, it's trombonist Adam Bartczak. The venue is limited to fifty socially distanced floor seats per show, and reservations are required.

Easy Lovin'

Thursday, October 15, 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$24-$27

Ethan Lovell and James Tate-Cortese, who met at a skatepark, describe their band Easy Lovin' as psychedelic songwriting meets punk sensibility.

Mad Dog Blues Experience

Thursday, October 15, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$10

Harmonica player Mark "Mad Dog" Friedman, who's been a member of many Colorado blues acts, celebrates the release of his new album, Family Reunion 2020, with his band Mad Dog Blues Experience.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.