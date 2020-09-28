The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Nathaniel Rateliff, who played five shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre last week, live-streams a show from the venue on Wednesday to benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff's foundation dedicated to economic, racial and social justice; a portion of the event's proceeds will also benefit MusiCares. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

The Anthony Russo Band

Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Scott "Shack" Hackler

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

A Tale of Two V’s: Yue Sun & Phillip Stevens

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Nathaniel Rateliff

Donation, 7 p.m., Live-stream concert from Red Rocks to benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff's foundation dedicated to economic, racial and social justice. A portion of the events proceeds will also benefit MusiCares.

Hound Heart

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Purnell Steen Quintet

$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk

$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Goodbye Aurora

$30-$90, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Hot Lunch Band

$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.