The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Nathaniel Rateliff, who played five shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre last week, live-streams a show from the venue on Wednesday to benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff's foundation dedicated to economic, racial and social justice; a portion of the event's proceeds will also benefit MusiCares. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
The Anthony Russo Band
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
Scott "Shack" Hackler
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
A Tale of Two V’s: Yue Sun & Phillip Stevens
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Nathaniel Rateliff
Donation, 7 p.m., Live-stream concert from Red Rocks to benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff's foundation dedicated to economic, racial and social justice. A portion of the events proceeds will also benefit MusiCares.
Hound Heart
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Purnell Steen Quintet
$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Goodbye Aurora
$30-$90, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Hot Lunch Band
$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level.
