The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Nathaniel Rateliff live-streams a show at Red Rocks on Wednesday.EXPAND
Nathaniel Rateliff live-streams a show at Red Rocks on Wednesday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 28, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Nathaniel Rateliff, who played five shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre last week, live-streams a show from the venue on Wednesday to benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff's foundation dedicated to economic, racial and social justice; a portion of the event's proceeds will also benefit MusiCares. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

The Anthony Russo Band
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Scott "Shack" Hackler
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

A Tale of Two V’s: Yue Sun & Phillip Stevens
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Nathaniel Rateliff
Donation, 7 p.m., Live-stream concert from Red Rocks to benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff's foundation dedicated to economic, racial and social justice. A portion of the events proceeds will also benefit MusiCares.

Hound Heart
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Purnell Steen Quintet
$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Goodbye Aurora
$30-$90, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Hot Lunch Band
$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

