Best Concerts of the Weekend

Local acts Nathaniel Rateliff and Big Gigantic join Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Diplo, Portugal. The Man, the Lame Ducks (a one-off supergroup project featuring Bob Weir, Dave Schools, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane) and more for Georgia Comes Alive, a one-day virtual festival to promote voter participation in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections. Also on tap this weekend: PJ Moon and Lucas Wolf play on the outdoor stage at Number Thirty Eight. Here's what else is happening:
Billy Strings
Friday, December 25, 5 p.m.
Online
Donations
Billy Strings closes out "String the Halls: Home for the Holidays Edition," the guitarist's twelve-days-of-bluegrass fundraising series where Strings posted a new performance every day.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays
Friday, December 25 and Saturday, December 26, 5 p.m.
Online
$25
A virtual celebration of the most wonderful time of the year with a one-of-a-kind performance by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.
Reuel
Friday, December 25, 10 a.m.
Online
Free
International crossover classical/pop piano virtuoso Reuel presents "First Snow," featuring original arrangements, and refreshed piano versions of traditional holiday classics.
Bad Religion
Saturday, December 26, 3 p.m.
Online
$15-$40
Bad Religion celebrates forty years with the release of Decades, a four-episode streaming event filmed live at the Roxy in Hollywood. This week the band plays songs from the 2000s.
Georgia Comes Alive
Saturday, December 26, 1 p.m.
Online
Donations
Georgia Comes Alive is a one-day virtual music festival to promote voter participation in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections featuring Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Diplo, Portugal. The Man, the Lame Ducks, Ben Folds Big Freedia, Big Gigantic, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff, Blind Boys of Alabama, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more.
PJ Moon
Saturday, December 26, 1 & 5 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Durango rock, funk and soul act PJ Moon plays two sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
Ramsey Lewis
Saturday, December 26, 12 p.m.
Online
$20
Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis presents "Soul Town," his version of some of the great Motown and soul hits, as well as his own soulful funky classics.
Stafford Hunter & ’Twas the Night After Christmas
Saturday, December 26, 7 p.m.
Online
Free
Dazzle presents a live stream by jazz trombonist Stafford Hunter with vocalist Gayle Leali.
Lucas Wolf
Sunday, December 27, 1 & 5 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Boulder singer-songwriter Lucas Wolf plays two sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
