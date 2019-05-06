 


Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will be at the Pepsi Center in September.EXPAND
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will be at the Pepsi Center in September.
Randall Slavin

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Co-headline the Pepsi Center in September

Westword Staff | May 6, 2019 | 5:17pm
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne kick off their first ever co-headlining tour together in June and stop by the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, September 4.

Special guest Neck Deep is opening for the two acts.

See the tour announcement video below:

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. via LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour, and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

