Blink-182 Celebrates Enema of the State on Tour With Lil Wayne

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will be at the Pepsi Center in September.

Pop-punk legends Blink-182 will play every song off Enema of the State in celebration of the album's twentieth anniversary on an upcoming tour.

Joined by Lil Wayne and Neck Deep, the band will play the Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4.

Enema of the State, which came out on June 1, 1999, was the band's third studio album produced by Green Day producer Jerry Finn. The album secured Blink as a commercial success, even as the group took hits for abandoning its punk roots. Now the songs, about everything from partying in the suburbs to UFOs, are pure nostalgia.

Tickets are on sale at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and by phone at 303-893-8497.