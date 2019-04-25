Mary J. Blige, Social Distortion and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Social Distortion is at the Mission Ballroom with Flogging Molly in September.

Mary J. Blige and NAS are bringing the Royalty Tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 7. Tickets, $35 to $250, go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly will co-headline the Mission Ballroom on Friday, September 13. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

Wiz Khalifa will stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, August 6, as part of the Decent Exposure Summer Tour with Moneybagg Yo and DJ Drama. Tickets, $45 to $65, go on sale on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Eon: With Meeting House, Race to Neptune, Disturbance Happens, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Dizzy Wright: Fri., June 21, 7 p.m., $20-$152.

The Expendables: Fri., June 28, 7 p.m., $23-$25.

MDC: Thu., July 25, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

New Years Day: Fri., July 19, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

Radkey: Fri., May 24, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Denver Hex 2019: Lightning Bolt with Sharptooth, Deadnought, Church Fire, Ghosts of Glaciers, Many Blessings, Beneath the Steel, Mutatos and more (9/06), Pig Destroyer with Call of the Void, Glacial Tomb, Sharone & the Wind, Muscle Beach, Palehorse/Palerider, Bleakheart, Cyclonus and more (9/07), Fri., Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m., $30-$40/two-day $50.

Houndmouth: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30.



BOULDER THEATER

Polo & Pan: Fri., Sept. 20, 11:30 p.m., $25-$35.

Shakedown Street and Nick Gerlach Perform 3/29/90: Thu., July 4, 10 p.m., $10.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Dizzy Wright: Sat., June 22, 8:30 p.m., $22-$72.

Lost Dog Street Band: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

Travers Brothership: Two sets: "Travers Brothership Eats A Peach" and an original set, Fri., July 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Wood & Wire: With Jay Roemer Band, The Often Herd, Thu., July 18, 7:15 p.m., $15-$18.

Yung Bans: Sun., May 19, 8 p.m., $22-$82.



FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Mary J. Blige and NAS: Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$250.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Lizzo: Tue., Oct. 15, 7 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.

Wiz Khalifa: With Moneybagg Yo and DJ Drama, Tue., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $45-$65.



FOX THEATRE

Bound for Peaches (tribute to the Allman Brothers Band & Tedeschi Trucks Band): Sat., July 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Corrosion of Conformity: With Crowbar, Quaker City Night Hawks, Lo-Pan, Sat., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $27-$30

Hayes Carll: Wed., July 31, 8:30 p.m., $25-$27.

Ziggy Alberts: Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$30,



GLOBE HALL

Conrad Sewell: Sun., June 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Grant Farm (album release) and Andy Sydow Band: Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Julia Michaels: Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

Son Volt: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Kottonmouth Kings: With Boondox, Sat., July 13, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

MDC: With Verbal Abuse, Round Eye and more, Wed., July 24, 8 p.m., $10.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Ginger Root: Mon., June 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Hillbilly Casino: Sat., July 20, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Pamlico Sound (vinyl release): Sat., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Radkey: Wed., May 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Steel Woods: Thu., June 20, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

The Trujillo Company (Album Release): Sat., June 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

WAAX: Tue., July 16, 8 p.m., $10-$13.



LOST LAKE

Bodies We've Buried: Sat., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Jet Black Alley Cat: Wed., June 26, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Lunar Vacation: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Natural Velvet: Sun., June 16, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

3TEETH: Tue., July 16, 6:30 p.m., $18-$20.

Advanced Placement Tour: Feat. Bloxx, Hembree and Warbly Jets, Thu., June 20, 6:30 p.m., $15-$17.

Flipper: 40th Anniversary with David Yow, Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Fozzy: Thu., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $18-$22.

Remain and Sustain: Fri., July 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



MISSION BALLROOM

Gesaffelstein: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $45-$75.

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly: With Le Butcherettes, Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.50.



OGDEN THEATRE

Subtronics: With Calcium, Benda, Zia (8/1), Digital Ethos, Chee, Zia (8/2), Thu., Aug. 1, 9 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $25-$50.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Jim Brickman: Fri., Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., $40-$70.

Kathleen Madigan: Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

Patton Oswalt: Sat., July 20, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Snails B2B Kill the Noise: With Rusko, Sullivan King, Krimer, Decadon, Fri., Oct. 4, 5 p.m., $40-$75.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Greg Laswell: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Jessy J: Fri., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

Skerryvore: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25.



SUMMIT

Disciple: Thu., May 30, Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $17.50-$35.



