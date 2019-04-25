Mary J. Blige, Social Distortion and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Mary J. Blige and NAS are bringing the Royalty Tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 7. Tickets, $35 to $250, go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.
Social Distortion and Flogging Molly will co-headline the Mission Ballroom on Friday, September 13. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.
Wiz Khalifa will stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, August 6, as part of the Decent Exposure Summer Tour with Moneybagg Yo and DJ Drama. Tickets, $45 to $65, go on sale on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Eon: With Meeting House, Race to Neptune, Disturbance Happens, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Dizzy Wright: Fri., June 21, 7 p.m., $20-$152.
The Expendables: Fri., June 28, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
MDC: Thu., July 25, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
New Years Day: Fri., July 19, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Radkey: Fri., May 24, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12
Denver Hex 2019: Lightning Bolt with Sharptooth, Deadnought, Church Fire, Ghosts of Glaciers, Many Blessings, Beneath the Steel, Mutatos and more (9/06), Pig Destroyer with Call of the Void, Glacial Tomb, Sharone & the Wind, Muscle Beach, Palehorse/Palerider, Bleakheart, Cyclonus and more (9/07), Fri., Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m., $30-$40/two-day $50.
Houndmouth: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Polo & Pan: Fri., Sept. 20, 11:30 p.m., $25-$35.
Shakedown Street and Nick Gerlach Perform 3/29/90: Thu., July 4, 10 p.m., $10.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Dizzy Wright: Sat., June 22, 8:30 p.m., $22-$72.
Lost Dog Street Band: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Travers Brothership: Two sets: "Travers Brothership Eats A Peach" and an original set, Fri., July 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Wood & Wire: With Jay Roemer Band, The Often Herd, Thu., July 18, 7:15 p.m., $15-$18.
Yung Bans: Sun., May 19, 8 p.m., $22-$82.
Mary J. Blige and NAS: Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$250.
Lizzo: Tue., Oct. 15, 7 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.
Wiz Khalifa: With Moneybagg Yo and DJ Drama, Tue., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $45-$65.
Bound for Peaches (tribute to the Allman Brothers Band & Tedeschi Trucks Band): Sat., July 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Corrosion of Conformity: With Crowbar, Quaker City Night Hawks, Lo-Pan, Sat., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $27-$30
Hayes Carll: Wed., July 31, 8:30 p.m., $25-$27.
Ziggy Alberts: Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$30,
Conrad Sewell: Sun., June 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Grant Farm (album release) and Andy Sydow Band: Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Julia Michaels: Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Son Volt: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Kottonmouth Kings: With Boondox, Sat., July 13, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
MDC: With Verbal Abuse, Round Eye and more, Wed., July 24, 8 p.m., $10.
Ginger Root: Mon., June 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hillbilly Casino: Sat., July 20, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Pamlico Sound (vinyl release): Sat., Aug. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Radkey: Wed., May 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Steel Woods: Thu., June 20, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
The Trujillo Company (Album Release): Sat., June 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
WAAX: Tue., July 16, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Bodies We've Buried: Sat., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Jet Black Alley Cat: Wed., June 26, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Lunar Vacation: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Natural Velvet: Sun., June 16, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
3TEETH: Tue., July 16, 6:30 p.m., $18-$20.
Advanced Placement Tour: Feat. Bloxx, Hembree and Warbly Jets, Thu., June 20, 6:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Flipper: 40th Anniversary with David Yow, Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Fozzy: Thu., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $18-$22.
Remain and Sustain: Fri., July 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Gesaffelstein: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $45-$75.
Social Distortion and Flogging Molly: With Le Butcherettes, Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.50.
Subtronics: With Calcium, Benda, Zia (8/1), Digital Ethos, Chee, Zia (8/2), Thu., Aug. 1, 9 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $25-$50.
Jim Brickman: Fri., Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., $40-$70.
Kathleen Madigan: Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Patton Oswalt: Sat., July 20, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
Snails B2B Kill the Noise: With Rusko, Sullivan King, Krimer, Decadon, Fri., Oct. 4, 5 p.m., $40-$75.
Greg Laswell: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Jessy J: Fri., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Skerryvore: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $25.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Disciple: Thu., May 30, Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $17.50-$35.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!