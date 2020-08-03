 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Spinphony plays an album-release show at the Soiled Dove on Thursday.EXPAND
Spinphony plays an album-release show at the Soiled Dove on Thursday.
Courtesy of Spinphony

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 3, 2020 | 7:42am
AA

Following album-release shows for String Crossing last week at the Soiled Dove, classical crossover group Spinphony performs again at the venue on Thursday, while Vlady's Angels, with Vlad Girshevich, Jill Frederickson, Laura Newman and Wendy Fopeano, are at Dazzle and pianist Tom Amend heads up a quartet that performs the standards of George Gershwin at Nocturne. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

Crested Butte Music Festival: Fingernoise With CBMF Young Artist Competition Winners
Ft. Julia and Willem Luyten
$40, 5 p.m., Crested Butte

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Teledonna
Free/$10, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Vlady’s Angels
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet
$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Spinphony
$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Mile High Summer Series
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

Tony Golden Sextet
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Standards of George Gershwin
$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

