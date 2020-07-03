Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Yes, in addition to many virtual celebrations and concerts, there are live music events around town this weekend.
Give 5 Productions is putting on a Celebration of Diversity on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at the 48,000-square-foot outdoor field west of Stanley Marketplace. The Reminders headline the event, while the Beverly Belles and Honey Taps will offer a vintage patriotic tribute, the Ricardo Peña Trio performs salsa, Latin rock and more, and Ivory Sykes plays an electric violin for an Elijah McClain tribute.
Also on Friday and Saturday, The Denver Dolls, a vocal trio inspired by swing and boogie-woogie of the ’40s, will play at the Crawford Hotel at Union Station.
Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, JULY 3
Colorado Symphony: Together in Hope (also July 4)
A virtual concert in partnership with Denver7, Civic Center Conservancy and Community First Foundation.
Free, 7 p.m., online
Celebrate American Diversity at Stanley Marketplace (also July 4)
Featuring the Reminders, the Beverly Belles, the Honey Taps, Heath Hyche and more
$30-$73, 5 p.m., Stanley Marketplace.
The Denver Dolls (also July 4)
Free, 5 p.m., Crawford Hotel
Gonzalo Teppa Quintet
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
King Cardinal
Free, 7 p.m., Roxy Broadway
SATURDAY, JULY 4
Wes Watkins
Free, 7 p.m., Roxy Broadway
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Aural Deception
Free, 6 to 10 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill
SUNDAY, JULY 5
Josh Blackburn
Free, 1 to 5 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill
Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!