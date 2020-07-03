 
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Reminders perform at Stanley Marketplace this weekend.EXPAND
The Reminders perform at Stanley Marketplace this weekend.
Brandon Thrift

Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 3, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Yes, in addition to many virtual celebrations and concerts, there are live music events around town this weekend.

Give 5 Productions is putting on a Celebration of Diversity on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at the 48,000-square-foot outdoor field west of Stanley Marketplace. The Reminders headline the event, while the Beverly Belles and Honey Taps will offer a vintage patriotic tribute, the Ricardo Peña Trio performs salsa, Latin rock and more, and Ivory Sykes plays an electric violin for an Elijah McClain tribute.

Also on Friday and Saturday, The Denver Dolls, a vocal trio inspired by swing and boogie-woogie of the ’40s, will play at the Crawford Hotel at Union Station.

Related Stories

Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Colorado Symphony: Together in Hope  (also July 4)
A virtual concert in partnership with Denver7, Civic Center Conservancy and Community First Foundation.
Free, 7 p.m., online

Celebrate American Diversity at Stanley Marketplace (also July 4)
Featuring the Reminders, the Beverly Belles, the Honey Taps, Heath Hyche and more
$30-$73, 5 p.m., Stanley Marketplace.

The Denver Dolls (also July 4)
Free, 5 p.m., Crawford Hotel

Gonzalo Teppa Quintet
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

King Cardinal
Free, 7 p.m., Roxy Broadway

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Wes Watkins
Free, 7 p.m., Roxy Broadway

Aural Deception
Free, 6 to 10 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Josh Blackburn
Free, 1 to 5 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

