The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

This week's Red Rocks lineup includes EDM acts Subtronics on Tuesday and Kygo on Thursday, while Shakey Graves is at the venue in support of Roll the Bones X on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Jackie & the Racket at Globe Hall and Strange Americans at Number Thirty Eight. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Evenings al Fresco
Monday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 23, 5:30 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
$20-$30
This week's lineup includes Anna Leavitt, Aaron McCloskey, Barry Osborne and Olivia Shaw, Felix Ayodele (featuring Troy Robey) and David Lawrence & the Spoonful on Monday, and Caitlin Gilmore, Liat Arochas, Eric Wiggs, Lemont, and Don Chicharrón on Wednesday.
Subtronics
Tuesday, June 22, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$50-$69
Philadelphia dubstep DJ and producer Subtronics headlines; Level B2B Ace Aura, Space Wizard B2B Guppi and Eazybaked B2B Smith are also on the bill.
Rich Chiaraluce Quintet
Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$25
Alto saxophonist Rich Chiaraluce and his quintet, which includes Greg Gisbert, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker and Todd Reid, pay tribute to jazz legend Cannonball Adderley.
Shakey Graves
Wednesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$29.95-$69
Shakey Graves headlines in support of his double album Roll the Bones X, while Lucy Dacus, who releases Home Video on June 25, opens.
Crystal Bowersox
Thursday, June 24, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$20
Nashville singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox, runner-up on the ninth season of American Idol, plays the Soiled Dove Underground.
Jackie & the Racket
Thursday, June 24, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$10-$12
Nashville psychedelic country act Jackie & the Racket headlines, with singer-songwriter Michael Kirkpatrick and Elle Michelle opening.
Kygo
Thursday, June 24, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50
Thursday's show marks the first time Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo will perform songs from his 2020 album Golden Hour in a live setting.
NOLA Roadshow
Thursday, June 24, 6:30 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$49.50
Dumpstaphunk, which features Ivan and Ian Neville, teams up with bassist George Porter Jr., who formed the Meters in the mid-’60s, and pianist Jon Cleary for a night of New Orleans-flavored funk. Local guitar-driven rock band Dyrty Byrds opens.
Strange Americans
Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Denver rock act Strange Americans plays on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage.
