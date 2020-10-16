The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Foo Fighters play at 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, as part of the Save Our Stages Fest.

Save our Stages, which benefits the National Independent Venue Association's Emergency Relief Fund, kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday with 35 acts, including the Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Dave Matthews, the Roots and Brittany Howard. Artists will perform from more than 25 independent venues around the country.

Also on tap this weekend are Augustus and Covenhoven playing at the brand-new outdoor venue Number Thirty Eight in RiNo and Jon Snodgrass virtually celebrating the release of his new solo album, Tace.

Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

Save Our Stages Fest

Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18

Online

Free/donations

This three-day virtual festival hosted by Reggie Watts includes performances from the Foo Fighters, Brittany Howard, Dave Matthews, Dillon Francis, the Roots and more. In the mix: The Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff performing from the Boulder Theater. The festival will benefit artists and organizations rallying to aid independent music venues on the brink of closure.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Augustus

Friday, October 16, 5 and 8 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

The Boulder-based rock band Augustus just released Color TV and Tall Tales, which includes guest spots from Yawpers frontman Nate Cook, Eldren's Tyler Imbrogno and Josh Lee, and Dragondeer's Eric Halborg. The band will play two sets at brand-new outdoor venue Number Thirty Eight in RiNo. Make your reservations on OpenTable.

Jazz Convergence

Fridays in October, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$20

Jazz Convergence, which formed nearly three decades ago, includes some of the area's best players, among them saxophonist John Gunther, trumpeter Greg Gisbert, pianist Eric Gunnison, drummer Paul Romaine and bassist Andrew Rose. Jazz Convergence plays two sets every Friday in October, and seats are limited to fifty people per set.

Ron Ivory

Friday, October 16, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$20

Since starting his career at age thirteen, singer Ron Ivory has become a Denver icon as part of the Tender Fore, MilesApart, the Motown/classic soul band One on More and others. He also knows his way around R&B, jazz, rock and popular standards.

Covenhoven

Saturday, October 17, 5 and 8 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Covenhoven is the solo project of indie singer-songwriter Joel Van Horne. He'll play two sets at the brand-new outdoor venue Number Thirty Eight, in RiNo. Make reservations on OpenTable.

Dotsero

Friday, October 16, 7 p.m.

Larimer Uprooted (top floor), 1442 Market Street

$55

Local contemporary jazz act Dotsero, which formed in 1984, plays a socially distanced concert at Larimer Uprooted, on the top floor of the Larimer Square parking lot. Ticket price includes a Bonanno Concept BBQ picnic from Russell's Smokehouse.

Whitacre

Saturday, October 17, 8 and 9:45 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$20 to $35

Denver rock band Whitacre, which released its debut album, Seasons, last April, performs two sets as part of the Oriental's Safe Sound Series. Ninety tickets will be sold for each set.

Jon Snodgrass

Saturday, October 17, 3 p.m.

Online

$10

Jon Snodgrass was a founding member of Fort Collins staples Drag the River and Armchair Martian and recently released Buddies, a split ten-inch with Frank Turner. But tonight Snodgrass celebrates the release of his new solo album, Tace, with a live-stream concert backed by drummer Neil Hennessey (the Lawrence Arms, the Falcon) and bassist Sam Bolle (Dick Dale, Agent Orange).

iZCALLIi

Saturday, October 17, 7 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$25-$200

Denver bilingual psychedelic-rock band iZCALLIi plays an outdoor set at RiNo venue Lost City as part of Lost City Live: An Independent Music Recovery Showcase. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to local artists and the music professionals who help bring the show to life.

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.