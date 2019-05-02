Die Antwoord, K. Flay and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Die Antwoord brings its House of Zef tour to Red Rocks on Monday, September 9. Tickets, $49.50 to $79.50, go on sale on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.
K. Flay, who's set to release Solutions in July, stops at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, October 12. Tickets, $25, go on sale on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will be at Mission Ballroom on Sunday, October 6. Tickets, $29 to $105, go on sale on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Houndmouth: Thu., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $25.
My Dog Ate Chad: With the Beeves, Bitter Suns, Cosmic Hot Sauce, Sat., June 22, 8 p.m., $10/$12.
Elay Arson: Fri., May 10, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
I Don't Know How But They Found Me: Sun., June 23, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
The Late Ones: Thu., May 16, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Silent Planet: Fri., Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Fredo Bang: Tue., June 4, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25.
Al Di Meola & Band: Sun., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$100.
Nick Forster's Hippy Bluegrass Church: Sun., May 19, 10:30 a.m., $10.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Sat., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Butcher Brown: With Dirty Revival, Sat., July 27, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
The Funk Sessions: Ft. Isaac Teel (TAUK) w/ Marc Brownstein (The Disco Biscuits), Jennifer Hartswick (TAB), Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power), Joey Porter (The Motet), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics) and more, Tue., May 21, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
Maydaze Music Fest: Ft. Stay Gypsy, Adamsite, Paradox, Feens!, Nothing's Permanent, Ain't From Here, Sunny Sideways, The Cereal Company, Stereo Indica Cinema, Messenger Music Collective, Sun., May 19, 5 p.m., $10.
K. Flay: Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $25.
Daniel Norgren: Thu., Oct. 3, 8:30 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Houndmouth: Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $25.
I Don't Know How But They Found Me: Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $25.
Bleached: Thu., Oct. 3, 9 p.m., $20.
The Comet Is Coming: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $18 - $20.
Dead Winter Carpenters: Thu., July 18, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Lavender Jones and MoonRadish: Sat., May 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dean Lewis: Fri., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., $27.50.
Maribou State: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Penny & Sparrow: With Lily & Madeleine, Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
Art's Bday Bash: Feat. Kirko Bangz and more, Sat., May 25, 8 p.m., $15/$20.
Butcher Brown: Thu., July 25, 9 p.m., $10.
MountainUs: With Lola Rising, Native Station, Zee Irelynn and DJ Wadada, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Tunnel Vision: Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
Evanoff’s Electronic Orchestra: Ft. Members of Eminence Ensemble, Cycles, Spectacle, YaSi, The Party People, and Garden Party. With Xoa, Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Golden Vessel: Mon., July 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Lyrical Landlordz (album release): Thu., May 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Mean Team: Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $7-$10.
Sober Rob: Thu., June 27, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
SubDocta: Thu., June 6, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Denver Hex: Fri., Sept. 6, Sat., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Gravitrax: Thu., May 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Sam Chase & the Untraditional: Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Big Head Todd & the Monsters: With Los Lobos, Sat., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$150.
Collective Soul: With Gin Blossoms, Wed., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$125.
FKJ: Thu., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $29-$105.
Caravan Palace: Mon., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $36.75-$100.
Deerhunter: Thu., July 11, 8 p.m., $25.
Mastadon: With Aweminus, Stabby, Fri., July 5, 9 p.m., $15-$27.
Sabaton: With Hammerfall, Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $27.50/$33.
High Plains Comedy Festival: Maria Bamford: With Aparna Nancherla., Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $45.
Toto: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $59.95-$99.95.
Die Antwoord: Mon., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
Chris Standring: Sat., July 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Nina Storey: Fri., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $20.
Over The Rhine: Sat., July 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Angels & Airwaves: Tue., Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., $34.99/$40.
Assuming We Survive: Wed., May 29, 7 p.m., $12/$15.
The Como La Flor Band - Tribute to Selena: Fri., July 19, 7 p.m., $15/$18.
The Starting Line: Fri., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $29.50/$32.
300 Days: Sat., June 1, 8 p.m., $12-$14
Andy Hedges: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
The Black Lillies: Fri., July 26, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
Modern Folk and Texas Songwriter Ensemble Concert: Thu., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
