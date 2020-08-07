The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Billy the Poet plays an acoustic Americana and an electric roots set at Larimer Lounge on Saturday, while Railbenders frontman Jim Dalton plays two nights at Soiled Dove Underground. This weekend's lineup also includes Dragondeer streaming a set from Knew Conscious Gallery, Venus Cruz at Lost City on Friday, and Lady Gang at Lost City on Saturday. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Orca Welles

Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver

Dragondeer

Free, 7 p.m., streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery

Marijuana Deals Near You

Jim Dalton (also August 8)

Free, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Lost City Live: Venus Cruz

$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

PG6IX Tribute to Stevie Wonder

$20, 5:45 p.m., Dazzle

Sack

Featuring members of Teenage Bottlerocket and Bricheros

$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Tom Amend Organ Trio Project

$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8



Billy the Poet

$20-$40, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lost City Live - Jen Korte, aka Lady Gang

With Felix Fast4ward

$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Drive-In Summer Concert Series - Paizley Park

$30, 6 p.m., The Orchard Town Center

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9



Walker Williams

Free, 1 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.