The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Billy the Poet plays an acoustic Americana and an electric roots set at Larimer Lounge on Saturday, while Railbenders frontman Jim Dalton plays two nights at Soiled Dove Underground. This weekend's lineup also includes Dragondeer streaming a set from Knew Conscious Gallery, Venus Cruz at Lost City on Friday, and Lady Gang at Lost City on Saturday. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Orca Welles
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver
Dragondeer
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery
Jim Dalton (also August 8)
Free, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Lost City Live: Venus Cruz
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
PG6IX Tribute to Stevie Wonder
$20, 5:45 p.m., Dazzle
Sack
Featuring members of Teenage Bottlerocket and Bricheros
$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Tom Amend Organ Trio Project
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
Billy the Poet
$20-$40, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lost City Live - Jen Korte, aka Lady Gang
With Felix Fast4ward
$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Drive-In Summer Concert Series - Paizley Park
$30, 6 p.m., The Orchard Town Center
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
Walker Williams
Free, 1 p.m., Platte River Bar & Grill
