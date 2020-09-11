The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds teams up with Jeff Franca, Casey Russell, Dan Africano and Nick Gerlach for two shows tonight at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom that include a three-course dinner by Chef Merlin Verrier. This weekend's lineup also includes Milquetoast & Co. at the Larimer Lounge, Reno Divorce at the Oriental Theater and Break Science streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Break Science
$5, 7 p.m. Live-stream concert from Knew Conscious Gallery
Eddie Roberts, Jeff Franca, Casey Russel, Dan Africano and Nick Gerlach
Includes three-course dinner by chef Merlin Verrier
$100, 6 & 8:45 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lost City Live: Heavy Diamond Ring
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Milquetoast & Co.
$40-$60, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Mile High Summer Series: David Lawrence
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station
Stone Beat Invasion (A Beatles and Stones tribute)
$10, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Barenaked Ladies
$14.99, 5 p.m. Pay-per-view live stream of 2015 Red Rocks performance
Front Porch Series: Jack Hadley Band & Anthony Russo Band
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Lost City Live: Covenhoven and Lena Marie
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Reno Divorce
$8, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Runaway Grooms
$40-$60, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Backporch Series: Felonius Smith Trio
$25-$100, 5 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder
Mike Marlier Trio: Can't Stop - Won't Stop
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Subatomic Hero
$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Sunny War
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert
