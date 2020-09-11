 
4
Covenhoven performs at Lost City on Saturday.EXPAND
Covenhoven performs at Lost City on Saturday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 11, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds teams up with Jeff Franca, Casey Russell, Dan Africano and Nick Gerlach for two shows tonight at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom that include a three-course dinner by Chef Merlin Verrier. This weekend's lineup also includes Milquetoast & Co. at the Larimer Lounge, Reno Divorce at the Oriental Theater and Break Science streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Break Science
$5, 7 p.m. Live-stream concert from Knew Conscious Gallery

Eddie Roberts, Jeff Franca, Casey Russel, Dan Africano and Nick Gerlach
Includes three-course dinner by chef Merlin Verrier
$100, 6 & 8:45 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lost City Live: Heavy Diamond Ring
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Milquetoast & Co.
$40-$60, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Mile High Summer Series: David Lawrence
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

Stone Beat Invasion (A Beatles and Stones tribute)
$10, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Barenaked Ladies
$14.99, 5 p.m. Pay-per-view live stream of 2015 Red Rocks performance

Front Porch Series: Jack Hadley Band & Anthony Russo Band
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Lost City Live: Covenhoven and Lena Marie
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Reno Divorce
$8, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Runaway Grooms
$40-$60, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Backporch Series: Felonius Smith Trio
$25-$100, 5 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Mike Marlier Trio: Can't Stop - Won't Stop
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Subatomic Hero
$10, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Sunny War
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

