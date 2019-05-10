The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Country star Eric Church takes over the Pepsi Center for two nights this weekend, while fellow country singer Luke Combs is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday. Swallow Hill Music hosts its twelfth annual Ukefest with workshops and concerts tonight and tomorrow, Passion Pit is at the Ogden Theatre, Snow Patrol is at the Paramount Theatre, Mike Ward launches a national tour from the Walnut Room, and iZCALLi celebrates the release of a new album at the Oriental Theater.

Also, adult superstar and sex educator Jessica Drake will perform and host a meet-and-greet at PT's Showclub on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Luna, a dancer who survived a recent assault at a Denver club and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MAY 10



Eric Church (also May 11)

$34.50-$124.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Snow Patrol

$39.75-$49.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Gasolina - A Night of Reggaetón, Salsa and Cumbia

$5-$30, 9 p.m., Summit

Who Has the Flavor 3

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Denver Ukefest (also May 11)

$26-$42, 5:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Jackie Greene (also May 11)

$16-$35, 9 p.m,, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Landon Wordswell and Mike Wird

$12-$17, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Picture This

$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Fundraiser for Luna

TBA, 7 p.m., PT's Showclub

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Papadosio and the Polish Ambassador

$39, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

What So Not

$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Bass Jungle

TBA, 8 p.m., Summit

Cory Henry's the Revival

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

iZCALLi (album release)

$25-$45, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Adelitas Way

$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Luke Combs

$25.50-$50.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Passion Pit

$36.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

2019 DMC Denver DJ Battle

$15-$20, 4 p.m., Mile High Spirits

