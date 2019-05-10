The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Country star Eric Church takes over the Pepsi Center for two nights this weekend, while fellow country singer Luke Combs is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday. Swallow Hill Music hosts its twelfth annual Ukefest with workshops and concerts tonight and tomorrow, Passion Pit is at the Ogden Theatre, Snow Patrol is at the Paramount Theatre, Mike Ward launches a national tour from the Walnut Room, and iZCALLi celebrates the release of a new album at the Oriental Theater.
Also, adult superstar and sex educator Jessica Drake will perform and host a meet-and-greet at PT's Showclub on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Luna, a dancer who survived a recent assault at a Denver club and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Eric Church (also May 11)
$34.50-$124.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Snow Patrol
$39.75-$49.75, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Gasolina - A Night of Reggaetón, Salsa and Cumbia
$5-$30, 9 p.m., Summit
Who Has the Flavor 3
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Denver Ukefest (also May 11)
$26-$42, 5:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Jackie Greene (also May 11)
$16-$35, 9 p.m,, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Landon Wordswell and Mike Wird
$12-$17, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Picture This
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Fundraiser for Luna
TBA, 7 p.m., PT's Showclub
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Papadosio and the Polish Ambassador
$39, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
What So Not
$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Bass Jungle
TBA, 8 p.m., Summit
Cory Henry's the Revival
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
iZCALLi (album release)
$25-$45, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Adelitas Way
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Luke Combs
$25.50-$50.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Passion Pit
$36.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
2019 DMC Denver DJ Battle
$15-$20, 4 p.m., Mile High Spirits
