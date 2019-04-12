The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$ kick off the concert season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, while British doom metal band Electric Wizard takes over the Fillmore Auditorium tonight. Also on tap this weekend are New York-based eclectic chamber ensemble Bang on a Can All-Stars makes its Denver debut at Newman Center and singer Erica Papillion-Posey celebrates the release of her new album, Better Angels, at the King Center. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Electric Wizard
$28.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Jesse James Decker
$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Led Zeppelin 2
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Summit
Bang on a Can All-Stars
$17-$47, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Erica Papillion-Posey
$25, 7:30 p.m., King Center
Keiko Matsui
$45-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
La Pompe
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
The Nadas (also April 13)
$15-$20, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
Lusine
$14-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$
$49.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Big Melt
$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Missio
$20/$23, 8 p.m., Summit
Chris Daniels & the Kings
$24-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
KRS-One
$22/$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Trampa
$22-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lincoln Durham
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jane Siberry
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Angie Stevens & The Beautiful Wreck
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
DBUK and Norman Westberg
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Shana Cleveland & the Sandcastles
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Gunna
$29.50-$125, 7 p.m., Summit
Failure and Swervedriver
$28-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Reverend Horton Heat
$15-$150, 8 p.m., Stampede
Kalyn4Mayor Battle of the Bands: Pay2Play Politics
$10, 6:30 p.m., hi-dive
California Guitar Trio
$24-$26, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!