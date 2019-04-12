 


Joey Bada$$ is at Red Rocks on Saturday with Flatbush Zombies.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | April 12, 2019 | 5:27am
AA

Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$ kick off the concert season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, while British doom metal band Electric Wizard takes over the Fillmore Auditorium tonight. Also on tap this weekend are New York-based eclectic chamber ensemble Bang on a Can All-Stars makes its Denver debut at Newman Center and singer Erica Papillion-Posey celebrates the release of her new album, Better Angels, at the King Center. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Electric Wizard
$28.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jesse James Decker
$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Led Zeppelin 2
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Summit

Bang on a Can All-Stars
$17-$47, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Erica Papillion-Posey
$25, 7:30 p.m., King Center

Keiko Matsui
$45-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

La Pompe
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

The Nadas (also April 13)
$15-$20, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Lusine
$14-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$
$49.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Big Melt
$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Missio
$20/$23, 8 p.m., Summit

Chris Daniels & the Kings
$24-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

KRS-One
$22/$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Trampa
$22-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lincoln Durham
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jane Siberry
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Angie Stevens & The Beautiful Wreck
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

DBUK and Norman Westberg
$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Shana Cleveland & the Sandcastles
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Gunna
$29.50-$125, 7 p.m., Summit

Failure and Swervedriver
$28-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Reverend Horton Heat
$15-$150, 8 p.m., Stampede

Kalyn4Mayor Battle of the Bands: Pay2Play Politics
$10, 6:30 p.m., hi-dive

California Guitar Trio
$24-$26, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

