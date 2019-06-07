 


  MVN

    Herban Planet
4
Bassnectar plays three nights at 1STBANK Center this weekend.
aLIVE

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 7, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Bassnectar takes over 1STBANK Center for three nights with three different openers each night, while New Kids on the Block will be at the Pepsi Center tonight, with Salt-n-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature opening. Also on tap this weekend are Garth Brooks at Broncos Stadium, Central Jazz in Central City, Michael Franti & Spearhead at Red Rocks, and the Dirtybird BBQ, featuring Claud VonStroke, at the Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

New Kids on the Block
$29.95-$199.50, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center

Michael Franti & Spearhead
$47.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bassnectar (also June 8 and 9)
$68.50-$360, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Little Feat
$44-$99.50, 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Central Jazz (also June 8)
$19-$449, 5 p.m., Central City

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
$26.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ivory Circle
$13-$28, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Roka Hueka (album release)
$10, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Garth Brooks
$94.95, 7 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$49.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Fab Four
$24-$60, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Dirtybird BBQ
$35-$45, 12 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ludovico Einaudi
$49.95-$125, 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House

The Crystal Method
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Gun Street Ghost
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Dispatch
$39.95-$69.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Evolution Block Party
$20 and up, 3 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Tommy James & the Shondells
$26-$36, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

A R I Z O N A
$21-$26, 7 p.m., Summit

Gloryhammer
$18-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

A Benefit for Wesley Watkins
$12-$25, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

