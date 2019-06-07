The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Bassnectar takes over 1STBANK Center for three nights with three different openers each night, while New Kids on the Block will be at the Pepsi Center tonight, with Salt-n-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature opening. Also on tap this weekend are Garth Brooks at Broncos Stadium, Central Jazz in Central City, Michael Franti & Spearhead at Red Rocks, and the Dirtybird BBQ, featuring Claud VonStroke, at the Fillmore Auditorium. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
New Kids on the Block
$29.95-$199.50, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center
Michael Franti & Spearhead
$47.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Bassnectar (also June 8 and 9)
$68.50-$360, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Little Feat
$44-$99.50, 8:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Central Jazz (also June 8)
$19-$449, 5 p.m., Central City
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
$26.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ivory Circle
$13-$28, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Roka Hueka (album release)
$10, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Garth Brooks
$94.95, 7 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$49.50-$69.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Fab Four
$24-$60, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Dirtybird BBQ
$35-$45, 12 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ludovico Einaudi
$49.95-$125, 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House
The Crystal Method
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Gun Street Ghost
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
SUNDAY, JUNE 9
Dispatch
$39.95-$69.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Evolution Block Party
$20 and up, 3 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Tommy James & the Shondells
$26-$36, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
A R I Z O N A
$21-$26, 7 p.m., Summit
Gloryhammer
$18-$125, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
A Benefit for Wesley Watkins
$12-$25, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
