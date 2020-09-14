The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with some real live concerts, with very limited capacities. Nathaniel Rateliff kicks off five nights with Kevin Morby, Gasoline Lollipops celebrate the release of All the Misery Money Can Buy, and Andy Frasco & the U.N. play with openers Wildermiss and Rob Drabkin. Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Gasoline Lollipops

5:30 & 8:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre



Eugene Sings the Blues & the Power Blues Band

Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.



Sofie Mae

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Nathaniel Rateliff (also September 16, 18, 19, 21)

$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion

$10, 8 p.m. Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Alive on Arrival

$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Kayla Ray

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

Shawn Nelson

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

$75, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Ampthitheatre

Hellgrammites

$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mile High Summer Series: Jack Hadley

Free/suggested donation $5-$10, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

The Smokestack Relics

$30-$60, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Soul School

$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level

