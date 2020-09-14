 
Nathaniel Rateliff plays five nights at Red Rocks, starting Tuesday.EXPAND
Nathaniel Rateliff plays five nights at Red Rocks, starting Tuesday.
Brandon Johnson

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 14, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

It's a busy week at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with some real live concerts, with very limited capacities. Nathaniel Rateliff kicks off five nights with Kevin Morby, Gasoline Lollipops celebrate the release of All the Misery Money Can Buy, and Andy Frasco & the U.N. play with openers Wildermiss and Rob Drabkin. Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Gasoline Lollipops
5:30 & 8:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Eugene Sings the Blues & the Power Blues Band
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Sofie Mae
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Nathaniel Rateliff (also September 16, 18, 19, 21)
$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion
$10, 8 p.m. Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Alive on Arrival
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Kayla Ray
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

Shawn Nelson
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Andy Frasco & the U.N.
$75, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Ampthitheatre

Hellgrammites
$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mile High Summer Series: Jack Hadley
Free/suggested donation $5-$10, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

The Smokestack Relics
$30-$60, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Soul School
$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.