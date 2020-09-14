The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a busy week at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with some real live concerts, with very limited capacities. Nathaniel Rateliff kicks off five nights with Kevin Morby, Gasoline Lollipops celebrate the release of All the Misery Money Can Buy, and Andy Frasco & the U.N. play with openers Wildermiss and Rob Drabkin. Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Gasoline Lollipops
5:30 & 8:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Eugene Sings the Blues & the Power Blues Band
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
Sofie Mae
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Nathaniel Rateliff (also September 16, 18, 19, 21)
$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion
$10, 8 p.m. Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Alive on Arrival
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Kayla Ray
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
Shawn Nelson
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
$75, 8 p.m. Red Rocks Ampthitheatre
Hellgrammites
$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Mile High Summer Series: Jack Hadley
Free/suggested donation $5-$10, 7 p.m., Mile High Station
The Smokestack Relics
$30-$60, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Soul School
$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
