The Best Online Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Since new Level Red COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday, indoor concerts and other inside in-person events are being canceled again. Although there won't be much in the way of live music this weekend, we've compiled this roundup of some of the best online shows, including performances by Jorma Kaukonen and Dan Bern.

Rissi Palmer

Friday, November 20, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by Rissi Palmer, who sings what she calls "Southern soul." She has performed at the White House, Lincoln Center and the Grand Ole Opry, and now you can catch her from your home.

A/LIVE INSIDE

Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

A live virtual event weaving together theatrical performances, song, music, dance, visual art and panoramic true-life stories of incarcerated artists from multiple prison facilities in Colorado.

Local

Community

Journalism

Dan Bern

Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present Santa Cruz-based singer-songwriter Dan Bern, who has released 25 albums and EPs.



Jorma Kaukonen

Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder Jorma Kaukonen presents his 27th quarantine show with guest John Hurlbut performing from the Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp in Ohio.

Opera on Tap

Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.

Online

Donations

Opera on Tap presents its live-stream event "Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret." Donations help keep Opera on Tap's online shows and other work moving forward.

