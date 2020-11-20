The Best Online Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Since new Level Red COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday, indoor concerts and other inside in-person events are being canceled again. Although there won't be much in the way of live music this weekend, we've compiled this roundup of some of the best online shows, including performances by Jorma Kaukonen and Dan Bern.
Rissi Palmer
Friday, November 20, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by Rissi Palmer, who sings what she calls "Southern soul." She has performed at the White House, Lincoln Center and the Grand Ole Opry, and now you can catch her from your home.
A/LIVE INSIDE
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
A live virtual event weaving together theatrical performances, song, music, dance, visual art and panoramic true-life stories of incarcerated artists from multiple prison facilities in Colorado.
Dan Bern
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present Santa Cruz-based singer-songwriter Dan Bern, who has released 25 albums and EPs.
Jorma Kaukonen
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder Jorma Kaukonen presents his 27th quarantine show with guest John Hurlbut performing from the Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp in Ohio.
Opera on Tap
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Donations
Opera on Tap presents its live-stream event "Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret." Donations help keep Opera on Tap's online shows and other work moving forward.
Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
