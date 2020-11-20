 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Concerts |

The Best Online Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 20, 2020 | 5:56am
Swallow Hill, Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 The Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by Rissi Palmer tonight.
Swallow Hill, Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 The Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by Rissi Palmer tonight.
Chris Charles
AA

Since new Level Red COVID-19 restrictions go into effect Friday, indoor concerts and other inside in-person events are being canceled again. Although there won't be much in the way of live music this weekend, we've compiled this roundup of some of the best online shows, including performances by Jorma Kaukonen and Dan Bern.

Rissi Palmer
Friday, November 20, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by Rissi Palmer, who sings what she calls "Southern soul." She has performed at the White House, Lincoln Center and the Grand Ole Opry, and now you can catch her from your home.

Related Stories

A/LIVE INSIDE
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
A live virtual event weaving together theatrical performances, song, music, dance, visual art and panoramic true-life stories of incarcerated artists from multiple prison facilities in Colorado.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dan Bern
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Swallow Hill Music and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present Santa Cruz-based singer-songwriter Dan Bern, who has released 25 albums and EPs.

Jorma Kaukonen
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder Jorma Kaukonen presents his 27th quarantine show with guest John Hurlbut performing from the Fur Peace Ranch Guitar Camp in Ohio.

Opera on Tap
Saturday, November 21, 6 p.m.
Online
Donations
Opera on Tap presents its live-stream event "Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret." Donations help keep Opera on Tap's online shows and other work moving forward.

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.