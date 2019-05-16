Phantogram, Misfits and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Phantogram stops at the Mission Ballroom on Sunday, August 18 as part of the duo's North American tour. General admission ($36.75-$40) and VIP balcony ($79) tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

Misfits, featuring original members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 7, as one of just two dates with the Distillers, the Damned and Cro-Mags. Tickets ($45-$299.95) go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

Greta Van Fleet plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, September 23, and Tuesday, September 24, with Shannon & the Clams opening. Tickets ($49.50) go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Brian Posehn: Wed., June 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Hilltop Hoods: Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7: Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

Melvins: With Redd Kross, ShitKid, Thu., Sept. 19, 9 p.m., $22-$25.



BELLCO THEATRE

Camila & Sin Bandera: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., TBA.

Chevy Chase: With screening of Caddyshack., Sun., Aug. 25, 6 p.m., $49.75 and up.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Too Many Zooz: Mon., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $20-$22.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Last Dinosaurs: With Born Ruffians, Mon., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Shooter Jennings: Thu., July 11, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Sister Hazel: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $25-$28.



BOULDER THEATER



Mike Zito and His Band: With Jack Hadley Band, Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $20.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



40 Oz. to Freedom: With Lil' Ween (Ween tribute) performing the Mollusk, Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Chris Travis: Tue., June 25, 8:15 p.m., $20-$25.

Hilltop Hoods: With Adrian Eagle, Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Los Colognes: With Shawn Nelson Band and more, Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The New Mastersounds: With Ghost-Note, Fri., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Nolatet: Feat. Mike Dillon, Brian Haas and James Singleton. With Dandu, Fri., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Misfits: With the Distillers, the Damned, Cro-Mags, Sat., Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., $45-$299.95.



FOX THEATRE

40 Oz. to Freedom: Thu., Aug. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Butcher Brown: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

The Dip: Tue., July 30, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.

Kessel Run: Sat., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.

Mountain Man: Mon., Aug. 5, 8:30 p.m., $25.

The New Mastersounds: Thu., Oct. 10, 8:30 p.m., $25.



GLOBE HALL

Chatham County Line: Sat., June 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Hackensaw Boys: Sat., July 13, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Hiss Golden Messenger: Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $23-$25.

Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene: Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $13-$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Angel Olsen: With Vagabon, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $35.75-$40.

The Band Camino: With Valley, Sun., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Hayden James: Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Marc Rebillet: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Melvins: With Red Kross, ShitKid, Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $28-$30.

Todrick: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $32.50-$40.

The Waterboys: Tue., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $35-$40.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Hatchie: Tue., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Mannequin Pussy: Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Planet Booty: Wed., July 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



LOST LAKE

The Buttertones: Fri., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Girl in Red: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Ludoesmusic: Wed., June 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Ryan Oakes + Mike’s Dead: Mon., July 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

A Vulture Wake: Sun., June 23, 8 p.m., $10-$14.



MARQUIS THEATER

Appleseed Cast: Sat., July 27, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Boris: Fri., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Bury Mia (album release): Fri., July 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Coastal Wives: Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $12.

The Love Gang Forever Tour 2019 : Cold Hart & Horse Head: With Fish Narc, Yawns, Lil Zubin, Fantasy Camp, Mon., Aug. 5, 6 p.m., $18-$20/$75 Limited Meet and Greet.



MISSION BALLROOM

Morrissey: With Interpol, Thu., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$150.

Of Monsters and Men: Mon., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.50.

Phantogram: Sun., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $36.75-$79.

Tycho: With Poolside, Wed., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $39.95-$81.

X Ambassadors: Fri., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., $47.78-$102.78.



OGDEN THEATRE

Babymetal: With Avatar, Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $53.50-$55.

Molotov: Tue., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

Whitney: With La La, Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $25.99-$30.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots: With Emma Klein and featuring Walker Burroughs, Thu., July 18, 8 p.m., $40-$45.

Experience Hendrix: Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $55-$105.

Randy Rainbow: Sat., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $35-$49.50.

Welcome to Night Vale: Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $30.



PIKES PEAK CENTER

Experience Hendrix: Wed., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$89.95.

In This Moment: With the Devil Wears Prada and Ded, Thu., Aug. 8, 7 p.m.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Bon Iver: With Sharon Van Etten, Tue., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$109.50.

Greta Van Fleet: with Shannon & the Clams, Mon., Sept. 23, 8 p.m.; Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $49.50.

Logic: Wed., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., $49.99-$99.99.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Amy Helm: Thu., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Jon McLaughlin: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$30.

Jonatha Brooke: Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Peter White & Euge Groove: Fri., Aug. 16, 7 p.m. 10 p.m., $45-$50.

Ronnie Baker Brooks: Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Such (album release): Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Tyrone Wells: Tue., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$24.



SUMMIT

Angels and Airwaves: Tue., Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., $38-$170.

The Antix Show: Sun., June 16, 7 p.m., $25-$40.

Hellyeah: Sat., Aug. 3, 7 p.m., $34.50-$38.

Mogwai: Mon., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $24.50-$27.

Our Last Night: Sat., Nov. 16, 6:15 p.m., $20-$25.

Pouya: Sun., July 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$32.

Starset: Thu., Oct. 17, 6 p.m., $25-$28.



SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Adam Agee & Jon Sousa: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

An Evening of the Music of Chuck Pyle: Sat., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $25-$27.

Avourneen: Thu., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Choir! Choir! Choir!: Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Gonzalo Bergara: Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

The Hornbuckles (acoustic): Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

One Way Ride: Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Patty Jackson: Thu., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Perpetual Motion: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$14.



Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.