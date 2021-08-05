Skylark Lounge Memorabilia Sale Runs Through Saturday

- Local
The Skylark Lounge has been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic. Now you'll get a chance to see what was locked up inside the legendary venue. And you'll even be able to buy some of the contents.
Denver musician Nathaniel Rateliff and his friend Bob Ashby have taken over the Skylark Lounge. Longtime owner Scott Heron had put the place on the market for $2.5 million in May 2020, saying he was ready to move on, do some sailing, travel and explore a new career in solar energy.
Since the venue, known for its nostalgic, honky-tonk, rockabilly vibe, is being remodeled, most of its contents will be for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 5, through Saturday, August 7.
Some of the items for sale include shuffleboard tables, vintage Brunswick pool tables, a 1950s bowling game, a Bubbler jukebox, vintage movie posters and lobby cards, framed pinup girls, a vintage cigarette machine and more.
Here's a look at some of the pieces of memorabilia for sale:
For more information about the sale, which runs August 5 through 7, go here.
