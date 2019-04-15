The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube get a jump-start on the 4/20 festivities with their Thursday, April 18, show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound. This week's lineup also includes HEALTH at the Bluebird Theater, Drake Bell at Cervantes' Other Side and Cherry Pools at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Ex Hex

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Drake Bell

$17-$102, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Anomalie

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

YOB

$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Show Me the Body

$13-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Buke & Gase

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WCW Live 5280 Presents Manifest

$20, 7 p.m., Summit

DaBaby

$23-$100, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Andy Black

$26-$29, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

HEALTH

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

We Three

$25-$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cherry Pools

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube

$75-$125, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Decadon

$10-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jeff Austin Band

$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Adam Aijala and Ben Kaufman

$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

MZG

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio

$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Devin the Dude

$15, 9 p.m., Mile High Spirits

