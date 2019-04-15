 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Snoop Dogg is at Red Rocks on Thursday with Ice Cube.EXPAND
Snoop Dogg is at Red Rocks on Thursday with Ice Cube.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 15, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube get a jump-start on the 4/20 festivities with their Thursday, April 18, show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound. This week's lineup also includes HEALTH at the Bluebird Theater, Drake Bell at Cervantes' Other Side and Cherry Pools at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 15

Ex Hex
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Drake Bell
$17-$102, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Anomalie
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

YOB
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Show Me the Body
$13-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Buke & Gase
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WCW Live 5280 Presents Manifest
$20, 7 p.m., Summit

DaBaby
$23-$100, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Andy Black
$26-$29, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

HEALTH
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

We Three
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cherry Pools
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
$75-$125, 7 p.m.,  Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Decadon
$10-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jeff Austin Band
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Adam Aijala and Ben Kaufman
$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

MZG
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Devin the Dude
$15, 9 p.m., Mile High Spirits

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >