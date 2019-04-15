The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube get a jump-start on the 4/20 festivities with their Thursday, April 18, show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound. This week's lineup also includes HEALTH at the Bluebird Theater, Drake Bell at Cervantes' Other Side and Cherry Pools at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 15
Ex Hex
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Drake Bell
$17-$102, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
Anomalie
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
YOB
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Show Me the Body
$13-$15, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Buke & Gase
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
WCW Live 5280 Presents Manifest
$20, 7 p.m., Summit
DaBaby
$23-$100, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Andy Black
$26-$29, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
HEALTH
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
We Three
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Cherry Pools
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
$75-$125, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Decadon
$10-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jeff Austin Band
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Adam Aijala and Ben Kaufman
$20, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
MZG
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Devin the Dude
$15, 9 p.m., Mile High Spirits
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
