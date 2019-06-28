The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The 25th Westword Music Showcase is Saturday in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, with national headliners CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband, The Knocks, The Wrecks, SHAED and seventy of Denver's best bands. Widespread Panic returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run this weekend, while Electric Six plays two nights at Lost Lake and The Dickies headline Streets Denver for two nights as well. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Pepe Aguilar y Familia
$59-$159, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Widespread Panic (also June 29 and 30)
$67.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Greyhounds
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Corduroy
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Summit
New Orleans Suspects
$20-$25, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Struts
$29.99, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Color Red All Stars
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
D.R.I.
$17.50-$20, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Red Baraat
$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Alejandro Escovedo
$22-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Electric Six (also June 29)
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
The Dickies (also June 29)
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Westword Music Showcase
$25-$55, 12 p.m., Golden Triangle neighborhood
The Fab Faux
$39.50-$90, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Blue October
$30.75-$85, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Catching and Cemetery Sun
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Summit
Amzy
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Possessed by Paul James
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Grapetooth
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
Ozark Mountain Daredevils
$24-$34, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
City Park Jazz: Buckner FunkenJazz
Free, 5 p.m., City Park Pavilion
Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon) & Jeremy Clyde (of Chad & Jeremy)
$31-$33, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
