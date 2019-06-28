 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Westword Music Showcase takes over the Golden Triangle this weekend.
Westword Music Showcase takes over the Golden Triangle this weekend.
Jacqueline Collins

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 28, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

The 25th Westword Music Showcase is Saturday in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, with national headliners CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband, The Knocks, The Wrecks, SHAED and seventy of Denver's best bands. Widespread Panic returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run this weekend, while Electric Six plays two nights at Lost Lake and The Dickies headline Streets Denver for two nights as well. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Pepe Aguilar y Familia
$59-$159, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Related Stories

Widespread Panic (also June 29 and 30)
$67.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Greyhounds
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Corduroy
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Summit

New Orleans Suspects
$20-$25, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Struts
$29.99, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Color Red All Stars
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

D.R.I.
$17.50-$20, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Red Baraat
$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Alejandro Escovedo
$22-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Electric Six (also June 29)
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

The Dickies (also June 29)
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Westword Music Showcase
$25-$55, 12 p.m., Golden Triangle neighborhood

The Fab Faux
$39.50-$90, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Blue October
$30.75-$85, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Catching and Cemetery Sun
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Summit

Amzy
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Possessed by Paul James
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Grapetooth
$14-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Ozark Mountain Daredevils
$24-$34, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

City Park Jazz: Buckner FunkenJazz
Free, 5 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon) & Jeremy Clyde (of Chad & Jeremy)
$31-$33, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >