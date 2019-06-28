The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The 25th Westword Music Showcase is Saturday in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, with national headliners CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband, The Knocks, The Wrecks, SHAED and seventy of Denver's best bands. Widespread Panic returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run this weekend, while Electric Six plays two nights at Lost Lake and The Dickies headline Streets Denver for two nights as well. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JUNE 28



Pepe Aguilar y Familia

$59-$159, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Widespread Panic (also June 29 and 30)

$67.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Greyhounds

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Corduroy

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Summit

New Orleans Suspects

$20-$25, 11 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Struts

$29.99, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Color Red All Stars

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

D.R.I.

$17.50-$20, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Red Baraat

$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Alejandro Escovedo

$22-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Electric Six (also June 29)

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

The Dickies (also June 29)

$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Westword Music Showcase

$25-$55, 12 p.m., Golden Triangle neighborhood

The Fab Faux

$39.50-$90, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Blue October

$30.75-$85, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Catching and Cemetery Sun

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Summit

Amzy

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Possessed by Paul James

$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Grapetooth

$14-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Ozark Mountain Daredevils

$24-$34, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

City Park Jazz: Buckner FunkenJazz

Free, 5 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon) & Jeremy Clyde (of Chad & Jeremy)

$31-$33, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.