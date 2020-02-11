The Best Valentine's Day Concerts in Denver

Chella Negro headlines Sweethearts of the Rodeo, an all-women country show on Valentine’s Day at the hi-dive.

While there are a number of shows on Valentine's Day and throughout the weekend, like Oysterhead, Black Tiger Sex Magic, Silversun Pickups and Reverend Horton Heat, here are some shows with Valentine's themes, including Sweethearts of the Rodeo at the hi-dive and A Symphonic Valentine with soprano Laquita Mitchell with the Colorado Symphony.

Black Heart Shaped Box

7 p.m., Summit, $11.25-$12

A not-so-Valentine’s grunge party with Pearl Jam tribute band Corduroy, Nirvana tribute band El Nirvano and Alice in Chains tribute band Rooster.

Colorado Symphony with Laquita Mitchell

7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall, $15-$89

In A Symphonic Valentine, soprano Laquita Mitchell and the Colorado Symphony conducted by Assistant Conductor Bertie Baigent perform excerpts from Bizet's Carmen, Mozart's "Porgi amor" from The Marriage of Figaro, Puccin's "O mio babbino caro" from Gianni Schicchi, and more.

The Song Is You: Music for Lovers with Elaine Dame and the Annie Booth Trio

6 p.m., Dazzle, $10-$30

Chicago-based jazz vocalist Elaine Dame sings an evening of love songs with pianist Annie Booth and her trio. In addition to the cover price, there is a minimum $30 food purchase per person.

Sweethearts of the Rodeo

8:30 p.m., hi-dive, $10

The third annual event showcases local female country and roots artists like Chella and the Charm, Jen Korte & The Loss, White Rose Motor Oil, Jackie Zubrzycki and Erika Ryann.

Valentine's Day Party

8 p.m., Marquis Theater, $15

Punk Rock Burlesque and local jazz act Dizzy with a Dame team up with special guest, New York-based performer Angelica Lavalier.

Do you have a concert you want included in one of our lists? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.



