 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
P!NK performs at the Pepsi Center tonight.
P!NK performs at the Pepsi Center tonight.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 1, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

P!NK, who headlined the Pepsi Center last May, returns to the venue with her Beautiful Trauma Tour tonight with Julia Michaels and DJ KidCutUp opening. Tonight's shows also include Tesla at the Paramount Theatre, Lennon Stella at the Ogden Theatre and T-Pain at the Gothic Theatre. Also on tap this week are Buddy Guy, Sierra Hull, Ruby Boots, Nathan & Stephen and the Vanilla Milkshakes. Here's our full list of picks:


MONDAY, APRIL 1

Related Stories

Continue Reading

P!NK
$47.45-$499.95, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Tesla
$45-$78, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Lennon Stella
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Smino
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Summit

T-Pain
$27.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Ann Marie
$20-$72, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Olivia O'Brien
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

James Carter Organ Trio
$20-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

Buddy Guy
$45-$85, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Ryan Bingham
$37.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Jack & Jack
$26.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hop Along
$20.75-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

J.S. Ondara
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Rudy Royston “Flatbed Buggy”
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

The Vanilla Milkshakes
Free, 7:30 p.m., Mutiny Information Cafe

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Sam Amidon
$10-$15, 8:30 p.m., King Center

Plini
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Reyno
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Nathan & Stephen
$5, 9 p.m., hi-dive

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Sierra Hull
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Spencer Crandall
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Art Lande
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Overslept
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ruby Boots
$10-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: