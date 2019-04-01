The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

P!NK, who headlined the Pepsi Center last May, returns to the venue with her Beautiful Trauma Tour tonight with Julia Michaels and DJ KidCutUp opening. Tonight's shows also include Tesla at the Paramount Theatre, Lennon Stella at the Ogden Theatre and T-Pain at the Gothic Theatre. Also on tap this week are Buddy Guy, Sierra Hull, Ruby Boots, Nathan & Stephen and the Vanilla Milkshakes. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 1
P!NK
$47.45-$499.95, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Tesla
$45-$78, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Lennon Stella
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Smino
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Summit
T-Pain
$27.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Ann Marie
$20-$72, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Olivia O'Brien
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
James Carter Organ Trio
$20-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, APRIL 2
Buddy Guy
$45-$85, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Ryan Bingham
$37.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Jack & Jack
$26.50, Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hop Along
$20.75-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
J.S. Ondara
$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Rudy Royston “Flatbed Buggy”
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
The Vanilla Milkshakes
Free, 7:30 p.m., Mutiny Information Cafe
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3
Sam Amidon
$10-$15, 8:30 p.m., King Center
Plini
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Reyno
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Nathan & Stephen
$5, 9 p.m., hi-dive
THURSDAY, APRIL 4
Sierra Hull
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Spencer Crandall
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Art Lande
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder
Overslept
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ruby Boots
$10-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
