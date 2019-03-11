The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

For years, Mike Doughty refused to play songs by Soul Coughing, the band he fronted from 1992 to 2000, but in 2013, he re-invented and re-recorded thirteen of the trio's songs. Now he's bringing his twenty-fifth anniversary tour of Soul Coughing's Ruby Vroom to the Bluebird on Tuesday. The great saxophonist Chris Potter's new trio, which released Circuits last month, is at Dazzle for two nights and Morgan James, who has performed in numerous Broadway shows, is at Soiled Dove for two nights. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 11