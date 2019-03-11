 


Brett Young headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, March 14.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | March 11, 2019 | 5:55am
For years, Mike Doughty refused to play songs by Soul Coughing, the band he fronted from 1992 to 2000, but in 2013, he re-invented and re-recorded thirteen of the trio's songs. Now he's bringing his twenty-fifth anniversary tour of Soul Coughing's Ruby Vroom to the Bluebird on Tuesday. The great saxophonist Chris Potter's new trio, which released Circuits last month, is at Dazzle for two nights and Morgan James, who has performed in numerous Broadway shows, is at Soiled Dove for two nights. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Within Temptation
$37.50-$40, 6 p.m., Summit

Jay Critch
$18/$22, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Mike Doughty
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Morgan James (also March 13)
$20-$50, Soiled Dove Underground

Carlos Medina
$10, 8 p.m. hi-dive

Mansionair
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Chris Potter Circuit Trio (also March 13)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

William Ryan Key
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Re: Search
$5-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Nightly
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

CBDB
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

Brett Young
$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Grouch
$10-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Darlingside
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Robert Cline Jr.
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Cody Canada & the Departed and Micky & the Motorcars
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

