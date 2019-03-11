The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

For years, Mike Doughty refused to play songs by Soul Coughing, the band he fronted from 1992 to 2000, but in 2013, he re-invented and re-recorded thirteen of the trio's songs. Now he's bringing his twenty-fifth anniversary tour of Soul Coughing's Ruby Vroom to the Bluebird on Tuesday. The great saxophonist Chris Potter's new trio, which released Circuits last month, is at Dazzle for two nights and Morgan James, who has performed in numerous Broadway shows, is at Soiled Dove for two nights. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 11
Within Temptation
$37.50-$40, 6 p.m., Summit
Jay Critch
$18/$22, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
TUESDAY, MARCH 12
Mike Doughty
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Morgan James (also March 13)
$20-$50, Soiled Dove Underground
Carlos Medina
$10, 8 p.m. hi-dive
Mansionair
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Chris Potter Circuit Trio (also March 13)
$15-$35, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
William Ryan Key
$16-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
Re: Search
$5-$15, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Nightly
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
CBDB
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
Brett Young
$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Grouch
$10-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Darlingside
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Robert Cline Jr.
$10-$12, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Cody Canada & the Departed and Micky & the Motorcars
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
