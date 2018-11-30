 


The Revivalists headline Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2018 at 1STBANK Center.EXPAND
The Revivalists headline Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2018 at 1STBANK Center.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 30, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

The 1STBANK Center hosts Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2018 tonight; on the bill are the Revivalists with Elle King, American Authors, the Strumbellas, Max Frost and Wildermiss. KBPI's Mistletoe Jam, with Halestorm, In This Moment and New Year's Day take the stage tomorrow. Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul headline the Gothic Theatre tonight as part of their Soulfire Teacher Solidarity Tour, while the Fray and Tracksuit Wedding play Sing It to Me Santa on Saturday at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Channel 93.3. KTCL's Not So Silent Night
$43.50-$49.95, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Tommy Emmanuel
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder

TroyBoi
$25.75-$30.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Lil Smokies (also December 1)
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Guitar Collective III: Angel Vivaldi + Nita Strauss
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks Performed by Avourneen
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

KBPI Mistletoe Jam
$36.50-$85, 6:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

The Front Bottoms and Manchester Orchestra
$32, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Sing It to Me Santa
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Giraffage and Ryan Hemsworth
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit

Dragon Smoke
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Billy Strings
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Koo Koo Kanga Roo
$13-$15, 2 p.m., Marquis Theater

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Band of Heathens
$20-$40, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Lenny Kaye
$7-$15, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle

Billy Strings
$25.75-$28, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

