The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The 1STBANK Center hosts Channel 93.3's Not So Silent Night 2018 tonight; on the bill are the Revivalists with Elle King, American Authors, the Strumbellas, Max Frost and Wildermiss. KBPI's Mistletoe Jam, with Halestorm, In This Moment and New Year's Day take the stage tomorrow. Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul headline the Gothic Theatre tonight as part of their Soulfire Teacher Solidarity Tour, while the Fray and Tracksuit Wedding play Sing It to Me Santa on Saturday at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Channel 93.3. KTCL's Not So Silent Night
$43.50-$49.95, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Tommy Emmanuel
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Macky Auditorium, Boulder
TroyBoi
$25.75-$30.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Lil Smokies (also December 1)
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Guitar Collective III: Angel Vivaldi + Nita Strauss
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks Performed by Avourneen
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1
KBPI Mistletoe Jam
$36.50-$85, 6:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
The Front Bottoms and Manchester Orchestra
$32, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Sing It to Me Santa
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Giraffage and Ryan Hemsworth
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit
Dragon Smoke
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Billy Strings
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
$13-$15, 2 p.m., Marquis Theater
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2
Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Band of Heathens
$20-$40, 8 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Lenny Kaye
$7-$15, 5:30 p.m., Dazzle
Billy Strings
$25.75-$28, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!