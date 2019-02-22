The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Kacey Musgraves, who took home four Grammys earlier this month, headlines the Paramount Theatre tonight, while the Flaming Lips team up with the Colorado Symphony to perform The Soft Bulletin at Boettcher Concert Hall. Also on tap this weekend are the Roots at Fillmore Auditorium, the Bad Plus at Dazzle for two nights, Boogie T at the Ogden Theatre for two nights, and Bryce Vine at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22
The Flaming Lips and the Colorado Symphony
$50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Kacey Musgraves
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Boogie T (also February 23)
$25-$38, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Maddy O'Neal and Freddy Todd
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Gasoline Lollipops
$18-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Token
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
3 Amigos
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Okilly Dokilly
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The BellRays
$12-$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Bison Bone
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23
The Roots
$54.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Gregory Porter
$20-$94, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Infected Mushroom
$19.50-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
Detroit Love: Carl Craig and Moodyman
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Warrant
$27-$75, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Cavetown
$14.99-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Flaming Lips
$95-$350, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
The Bad Plus (also February 24)
$20-$40, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Joe Jackson
$39.50-$64.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
J Boog
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Bryce Vine
$22.50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Y La Bamba
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
