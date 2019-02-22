 


Kacey Musgraves headlines the Paramount Theatre tonight.EXPAND
Kacey Musgraves headlines the Paramount Theatre tonight.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | February 22, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Kacey Musgraves, who took home four Grammys earlier this month, headlines the Paramount Theatre tonight, while the Flaming Lips team up with the Colorado Symphony to perform The Soft Bulletin at Boettcher Concert Hall. Also on tap this weekend are the Roots at Fillmore Auditorium, the Bad Plus at Dazzle for two nights, Boogie T at the Ogden Theatre for two nights, and Bryce Vine at the Bluebird Theater. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

The Flaming Lips and the Colorado Symphony
$50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Kacey Musgraves
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Boogie T (also February 23)
$25-$38, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Maddy O'Neal and Freddy Todd
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Gasoline Lollipops
$18-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Token
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

3 Amigos
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Okilly Dokilly
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The BellRays
$12-$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Bison Bone
$10-$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

The Roots
$54.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Gregory Porter
$20-$94, 7:30 p.m.,  Boettcher Concert Hall

Infected Mushroom
$19.50-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

Detroit Love: Carl Craig and Moodyman
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Warrant
$27-$75, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Cavetown
$14.99-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Flaming Lips
$95-$350, 9 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

The Bad Plus (also February 24)
$20-$40, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Joe Jackson
$39.50-$64.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

J Boog
$25-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Bryce Vine
$22.50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Y La Bamba
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

