The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

British singer-songwriter James Bay headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, while Quinn XCll is at the venue on Saturday. This week's lineup also includes the Colorado Symphony performing The Empire Strikes Back on Saturday and Sunday at 1STBANK Center, Liz Phair at the Ogden Theatre and jazz composer and pianist Carla Bley, who plays her first Denver shows in more than three decades at Dazzle on Sunday and Monday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 22
James Bay
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Matoma
$30.75-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Children of Bodom
$27.50/$30, 6 p.m., Summit
Andre Nickatina
$22.50/$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Zach Deputy
$10-$18, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
DROELOE
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The High Kings
$30, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Black Uhuru
$22-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert (also March 24)
$45-$85, 2 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Quinn XCll
$27.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Graveyard and Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
$29.50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Ripe
$17-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Howard Jones Acoustic Trio
$69-$89, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center
Con Brio
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Party Pupils
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Masters of Hawaiian Music
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Jake Allen
$20/$25, 7:30 p.m., Walnut Room
Sasha Sloan
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Her's
$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Jean-Luc Davis
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Slow Caves
$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Blue Star Denver 8: Walter Trout
$25-$69, 6 p.m., Tivoli Turnhalle
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
Liz Phair
$35/$38, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Blaqk Audio
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Mark Sultan
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Sloppy Jane
$10-$16, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Carla Bley, Steve Swallow & Andy Sheppard (also March 25)
$20-$50, 5:30 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
The Suffers
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
