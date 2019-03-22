 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Blaqk Audio headlines the Bluebird on Sunday.EXPAND
Blaqk Audio headlines the Bluebird on Sunday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 22, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

British singer-songwriter James Bay headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, while Quinn XCll is at the venue on Saturday. This week's lineup also includes the Colorado Symphony performing The Empire Strikes Back on Saturday and Sunday at 1STBANK Center, Liz Phair at the Ogden Theatre and jazz composer and pianist Carla Bley, who plays her first Denver shows in more than three decades at Dazzle on Sunday and Monday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Related Stories

Continue Reading

James Bay
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Matoma
$30.75-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Children of Bodom
$27.50/$30, 6 p.m., Summit

Andre Nickatina
$22.50/$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Zach Deputy
$10-$18, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

DROELOE
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The High Kings
$30, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Black Uhuru
$22-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert (also March 24)
$45-$85, 2 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Quinn XCll
$27.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Graveyard and Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
$29.50, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Ripe
$17-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio
$69-$89, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center

Con Brio
$15/$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Party Pupils
$16/$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Masters of Hawaiian Music
$28/$30, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Jake Allen
$20/$25, 7:30 p.m., Walnut Room

Sasha Sloan
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Her's
$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Jean-Luc Davis
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Slow Caves
$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Blue Star Denver 8: Walter Trout
$25-$69, 6 p.m., Tivoli Turnhalle

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Liz Phair
$35/$38, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Blaqk Audio
$20/$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Mark Sultan
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Sloppy Jane
$10-$16, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Carla Bley, Steve Swallow & Andy Sheppard (also March 25)
$20-$50, 5:30 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

The Suffers
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: