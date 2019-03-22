The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

British singer-songwriter James Bay headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, while Quinn XCll is at the venue on Saturday. This week's lineup also includes the Colorado Symphony performing The Empire Strikes Back on Saturday and Sunday at 1STBANK Center, Liz Phair at the Ogden Theatre and jazz composer and pianist Carla Bley, who plays her first Denver shows in more than three decades at Dazzle on Sunday and Monday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22