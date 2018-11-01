Ariana Grande, Winter on the Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ariana Grande brings her Sweetener World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Saturday, April 20. While tickets ($34.95-$499.95) go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 5, at 10 a.m., American Express Card Members can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Thursday, November 1, to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 3.
Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks for the eighth time on Friday, February 1, with Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends and Watsky. Tickets ($45-$125.95) for the show, which is the only winter concert held at Red Rocks, go on sale Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m.
Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason will stop at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, March 21, as part of his first-ever North American tour. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.
Blaze Ya Dead Homie: Sat., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$18.
Dan Goebel: Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Toasters: Sun., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Gnash: Wed., Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., $20.
MadeinTYO: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Pedro the Lion: Sun., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Thursday: With Vein, Sat., Jan. 19, 8:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.
Chris D'Elia: Wed., Jan. 16, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
Meshell Ndegeocello: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Dean Ween Group and Dumpstaphunk: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $39.95-$45.
FunkStatik: With Collidoscope, Linear Symmetry, Floatgoat, Fully Maxxed, Sat., Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Xiuhtezcatl: With Lily Fangz, Write Minded, Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Zilla: Feat. Michael Travis (String Cheese Incident), Aaron Holstein (VibeSquad), Jamie Janover, Sun., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Ganja White Night: With Caspa, Subtronics, SubDocta, Space Cake, Sat., April 20, 6 p.m., $19.99-$85.
Asadi: With Plantrae, Higherglyph B2B Magnetik, Derdy Harry, Thu., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Between the Buried and Me: Sun., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Cass McCombs: Wed., March 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Jump Beat Project: Funk for a Cause: Thu., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Red Not Chili Peppers and 40 oz. to Freedom: Wed., Jan. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Vonce: Wed., Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
The Aces: Fri., March 15, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Black Lillies: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Frequency Response: Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Half•Alive: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $15.
Jaws, and Other Villains: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
EOTO: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $19.99-$30.
The Wailers: Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $25.75-$29.75.
Chando (DJ Set): Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dreamers Delight and Guggenz: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Muscle Beach: Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Sumac: Sun., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $15.
TENDER: Thu., March 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Convictions: Tue., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Goodnight Freeman: Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Overslept: Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Rotten Reputation: Sun., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Slow Caves: With Modern Leisure, Corsicana, Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Today's Paramount: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Samiam: Sat., March 2, 7 p.m., $25-$27.
You Me at Six: Mon., March 4, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Guster: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Maggie Rogers: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $30-$65.
Noname: With Elton, Wed., March 6, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Nick Mason: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m., TBA.
Ariana Grande: Sat., April 20, 7 p.m., $34.95-$499.95.
Chris D'Elia: Thu., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks: Ft. Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky, Fri., Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m., $45-$125.95.
"A Girl Called" Sethe: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Beth Nielsen Chapman: Fri., March 8, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band: Sat., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
State Champs: With Our Last Night, Mon., March 18, 6 p.m., $23.50-$25.
Davey, Do You See the Light?: Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Harry Tuft and...: Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10.
Thunder and Rain: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
