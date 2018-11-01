 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ariana Grande headlines the Pepsi Center in April.
Ariana Grande headlines the Pepsi Center in April.
Miles Chrisinger

Ariana Grande, Winter on the Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | November 1, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Ariana Grande brings her Sweetener World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Saturday, April 20. While tickets ($34.95-$499.95) go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 5, at 10 a.m., American Express Card Members can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Thursday, November 1, to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 3.

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks for the eighth time on Friday, February 1, with Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends and Watsky. Tickets ($45-$125.95) for the show, which is the only winter concert held at Red Rocks, go on sale Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m.

Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason will stop at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, March 21, as part of his first-ever North American tour. Tickets (price TBA) go on sale Friday, November 9, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

THE BLACK SHEEP

Blaze Ya Dead Homie: Sat., Jan. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$18.
Dan Goebel: Sat., Nov. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
The Toasters: Sun., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Gnash: Wed., Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., $20.
MadeinTYO: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Pedro the Lion: Sun., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Thursday: With Vein, Sat., Jan. 19, 8:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.

BOULDER THEATER

Chris D'Elia: Wed., Jan. 16, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
Meshell Ndegeocello: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Dean Ween Group and Dumpstaphunk: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $39.95-$45.
FunkStatik: With Collidoscope, Linear Symmetry, Floatgoat, Fully Maxxed, Sat., Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Xiuhtezcatl: With Lily Fangz, Write Minded, Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Zilla: Feat. Michael Travis (String Cheese Incident), Aaron Holstein (VibeSquad), Jamie Janover, Sun., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

1STBANK CENTER

Ganja White Night: With Caspa, Subtronics, SubDocta, Space Cake, Sat., April 20, 6 p.m., $19.99-$85.

FOX THEATRE

Asadi: With Plantrae, Higherglyph B2B Magnetik, Derdy Harry, Thu., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Between the Buried and Me: Sun., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Cass McCombs: Wed., March 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Jump Beat Project: Funk for a Cause: Thu., Dec. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Red Not Chili Peppers and 40 oz. to Freedom: Wed., Jan. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Vonce: Wed., Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL

The Aces: Fri., March 15, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Black Lillies: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Frequency Response: Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Half•Alive: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $15.
Jaws, and Other Villains: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

EOTO: Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $19.99-$30.
The Wailers: Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $25.75-$29.75.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Chando (DJ Set): Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Dreamers Delight and Guggenz: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Muscle Beach: Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Sumac: Sun., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $15.
TENDER: Thu., March 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Convictions: Tue., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Goodnight Freeman: Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Overslept: Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Rotten Reputation: Sun., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Slow Caves: With Modern Leisure, Corsicana, Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Today's Paramount: Sun., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Samiam: Sat., March 2, 7 p.m., $25-$27.
You Me at Six: Mon., March 4, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

OGDEN THEATRE

Guster: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Maggie Rogers: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $30-$65.
Noname: With Elton, Wed., March 6, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Nick Mason: Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m., TBA.

PEPSI CENTER

Ariana Grande: Sat., April 20, 7 p.m., $34.95-$499.95.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Chris D'Elia: Thu., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks: Ft. Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky, Fri., Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m., $45-$125.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

"A Girl Called" Sethe: Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Beth Nielsen Chapman: Fri., March 8, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band: Sat., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

SUMMIT

State Champs: With Our Last Night, Mon., March 18, 6 p.m., $23.50-$25.

SWALLOW HILL

Davey, Do You See the Light?: Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Harry Tuft and...: Thu., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $10.
Thunder and Rain: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: