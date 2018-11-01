Ariana Grande, Winter on the Rocks and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ariana Grande brings her Sweetener World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Saturday, April 20. While tickets ($34.95-$499.95) go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 5, at 10 a.m., American Express Card Members can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Thursday, November 1, to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 3.

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks for the eighth time on Friday, February 1, with Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends and Watsky. Tickets ($45-$125.95) for the show, which is the only winter concert held at Red Rocks, go on sale Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m.