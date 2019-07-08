 


    Herban Planet
Ariana Grande headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 8, 2019 | 5:56am
AA

Ariana Grande was originally supposed to perform at the Pepsi Center in April, but had to reschedule in order to headline Coachella. The rescheduled date, part of her Sweetener World Tour, is on Thursday. Hugh Jackman plays the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, while Hootie & the Blowfish headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Thursday. And it's a good week for country, with Nikki Lane at Globe Hall and Shooter Jennings at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 8

The Mavericks and Los Lobos
$74-$79, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Melissa Etheridge
$66.50-$81.50, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Dirty Heads
$55-$87.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bad Religion
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Croosh
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Nikki Lane
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

The Vanilla Milkshakes
$6, 8:30 p.m., Lion's Lair
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Hugh Jackman
$29.50-$225, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Face Vocal Band
$30-$55, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Rose Hill Drive
$15-$20, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Night Queens
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Ariana Grande
$34.95-$499.95, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Hootie & the Blowfish
$30-$129.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Louis the Child
$49.50-$76.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Deerhunter
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Common
$49.95-$179, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Shooter Jennings
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Shakedown and the Temperance Movement
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

