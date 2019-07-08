The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Ariana Grande was originally supposed to perform at the Pepsi Center in April, but had to reschedule in order to headline Coachella. The rescheduled date, part of her Sweetener World Tour, is on Thursday. Hugh Jackman plays the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, while Hootie & the Blowfish headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Thursday. And it's a good week for country, with Nikki Lane at Globe Hall and Shooter Jennings at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 8
The Mavericks and Los Lobos
$74-$79, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Melissa Etheridge
$66.50-$81.50, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
TUESDAY, JULY 9
Dirty Heads
$55-$87.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Bad Religion
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Croosh
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Nikki Lane
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
The Vanilla Milkshakes
$6, 8:30 p.m., Lion's Lair
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
Hugh Jackman
$29.50-$225, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Face Vocal Band
$30-$55, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Rose Hill Drive
$15-$20, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Night Queens
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JULY 11
Ariana Grande
$34.95-$499.95, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Hootie & the Blowfish
$30-$129.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Louis the Child
$49.50-$76.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Deerhunter
$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Common
$49.95-$179, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Shooter Jennings
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Shakedown and the Temperance Movement
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
