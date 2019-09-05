FKA Twigs, Kim Petras and Every Denver Concert Announcement

FKA Twigs headlines the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, November 12, in support of her new album, Magdalene, slated for release this fall. Tickets, $40 to $85, go on sale Friday, September 6.
Kim Petras, who released Clarity last June, performs at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, December 4. Tickets, $33.50 to $38.50, go on sale Friday, September 6.
Swallow Hill Music celebrates its fortieth anniversary and its induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame with a reunion of the Mother Folkers on Saturday, November 9, at Central Presbyterian Church. Tickets, $40 to $42/VIP $150 are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Plasma Canvas: With Copper Teeth, Cheap Perfume, The Ghoulies, The Sickly Hecks, Fri., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Wookiefoot: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Cloud Temple: Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $10.
Fallujah: Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Katastro: With Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese, Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $17.50-$20.
SYML: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert: Wed., Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.
Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show: Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $31-$61.
Turkuaz: With Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$45.
Swallow Hill Music's 40th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring the Mother Folkers, Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction and more, Sat., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., $40-$42.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Bridging the Music Presents: Colorado Winter miniFEST: Wed., Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Doom Flamingo: Sun., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $22-$40.
Luke the Knife (Lotus): With Marc Brownstein (Disco Biscuits), Casio Cats, Wed., Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20.
Matty Matheson: Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $27-$102.
Muzzy Bearr: With Shooka, Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Oliver Francis: Thu., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$60.
Rainbow Girls: Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
KS 1075 Classic Christmas: With Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, Sat., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $10.75-$50.
FOX THEATRE
Earthgang - Welcome to Mirrorland: With Duckwrth, Benji, Tue., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Wookiefoot: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $20.
GLOBE HALL
Jr. Rabbit: With the Threadbarons, Coldridge, Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Ayokay: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$37.
Tow'rs: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15.
LOST LAKE
Brook & the Bluff: Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $10.
Dead End Kids: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20.
In Real Life: Thu., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$99.
Krowd Ktrl: With Clockwise, Trill Kosby, K!ndly, Level One, Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10.
NaPalm: With Bobby Mercer, Mojo Goon, Money Power Respect, Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $10.
Skeletal Remains and Plague Years: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $13.
William Duvall (of Alice In Chains): Mon., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $20.
The Anchor (album release): With What Came Before, Blue Mesa, Heartsick Heroine, Colony Collapse, Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $15.
PJ Sin Suela: Thu., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $25-$75.
FKA Twigs: Tue., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $40-$85.
Kim Petras: Wed., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $33.50-$38.50.
Cattle Decapitation: With Atheist, Primitive Man and Vitriol, Sat., Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m., $24.50-$175.
Chelsea Grin: With the Acacia Strain, Spite, Left Behind and Traitors, Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m., $20-$125.
Counterparts: With Stray From the Path, Varials, Chamber and Dying Wish, Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $18-$125.
Morbid Angel + Watain: With Incantation, Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$250.
Rings of Saturn: With Enterprise Earth, Angelmaker and Brand Of Sacrifice, Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $18-$125.
The Brian Setzer Orchestra: 16th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour, Mon., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.
Face Holiday Show: Sat., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45.
KOOL 105 Yule Koncert ’19: Featuring Starship and the Romantics, Fri., Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., TBA.
Phil Vassar & Lonestar – Holiday & Hits: Sun., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
PEPSI CENTER
Tool: With Killing Joke, Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $75-$150.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Ice Nine Kills: Mon., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $50.
Chris Lane: Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
The Devil Wears Prada: Tue., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $19.50-$22.
Little Brother: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 & 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Tyler Lee and the Ragers: Wed., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $10.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!