FKA Twigs, Kim Petras and Every Denver Concert Announcement

Kim Petras will headline the Ogden Theatre in December.

FKA Twigs headlines the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, November 12, in support of her new album, Magdalene, slated for release this fall. Tickets, $40 to $85, go on sale Friday, September 6.

Kim Petras, who released Clarity last June, performs at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, December 4. Tickets, $33.50 to $38.50, go on sale Friday, September 6.

Swallow Hill Music celebrates its fortieth anniversary and its induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame with a reunion of the Mother Folkers on Saturday, November 9, at Central Presbyterian Church. Tickets, $40 to $42/VIP $150 are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





Plasma Canvas: With Copper Teeth, Cheap Perfume, The Ghoulies, The Sickly Hecks, Fri., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Wookiefoot: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

BLACK SHEEP

Cloud Temple: Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $10.

Fallujah: Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Katastro: With Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese, Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $17.50-$20.

SYML: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert: Wed., Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.

Switchfoot & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show: Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $31-$61.

Turkuaz: With Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$45.

CENTRAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Swallow Hill Music's 40th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring the Mother Folkers, Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction and more, Sat., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., $40-$42.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Bridging the Music Presents: Colorado Winter miniFEST: Wed., Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20.

Doom Flamingo: Sun., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $22-$40.

Luke the Knife (Lotus): With Marc Brownstein (Disco Biscuits), Casio Cats, Wed., Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m., $5-$20.

Matty Matheson: Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $27-$102.

Muzzy Bearr: With Shooka, Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

Oliver Francis: Thu., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$60.

Rainbow Girls: Sun., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

KS 1075 Classic Christmas: With Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Luniz, Domino and DJ Staxx, Sat., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $10.75-$50.

FOX THEATRE



Earthgang - Welcome to Mirrorland: With Duckwrth, Benji, Tue., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Wookiefoot: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $20.

GLOBE HALL



Jr. Rabbit: With the Threadbarons, Coldridge, Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Ayokay: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$37.

Tow'rs: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $15.

LOST LAKE



Brook & the Bluff: Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $10.

Dead End Kids: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20.

In Real Life: Thu., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$99.

Krowd Ktrl: With Clockwise, Trill Kosby, K!ndly, Level One, Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10.

NaPalm: With Bobby Mercer, Mojo Goon, Money Power Respect, Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $10.

Skeletal Remains and Plague Years: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $13.

William Duvall (of Alice In Chains): Mon., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $20.

MARQUIS THEATER

The Anchor (album release): With What Came Before, Blue Mesa, Heartsick Heroine, Colony Collapse, Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $15.

PJ Sin Suela: Thu., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $25-$75.

MISSION BALLROOM

FKA Twigs: Tue., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $40-$85.

OGDEN THEATRE

Kim Petras: Wed., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $33.50-$38.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Cattle Decapitation: With Atheist, Primitive Man and Vitriol, Sat., Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m., $24.50-$175.

Chelsea Grin: With the Acacia Strain, Spite, Left Behind and Traitors, Fri., Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m., $20-$125.

Counterparts: With Stray From the Path, Varials, Chamber and Dying Wish, Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $18-$125.

Morbid Angel + Watain: With Incantation, Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$250.

Rings of Saturn: With Enterprise Earth, Angelmaker and Brand Of Sacrifice, Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $18-$125.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Brian Setzer Orchestra: 16th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour, Mon., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.

Face Holiday Show: Sat., Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45.

KOOL 105 Yule Koncert ’19: Featuring Starship and the Romantics, Fri., Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., TBA.

Phil Vassar & Lonestar – Holiday & Hits: Sun., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.

PEPSI CENTER



Tool: With Killing Joke, Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $75-$150.

STANLEY HOTEL

Ice Nine Kills: Mon., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $50.

SUMMIT

Chris Lane: Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

The Devil Wears Prada: Tue., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $19.50-$22.

Little Brother: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 & 9 p.m., $30-$35.

Tyler Lee and the Ragers: Wed., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $10.

