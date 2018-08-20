 


Travis Scott Bringing the Antidote to DenverEXPAND
Mathew Tucciarone

Travis Scott Bringing the Antidote to Denver

Ana Campbell | August 20, 2018 | 2:53pm
AA

Fresh off the release of his third studio album, Astroworld, Travis Scott is going on a U.S. tour, stopping at the Pepsi Center on December 12.

The album is named after an amusement park in the hip-hop artist's home town of Houston, perhaps an allusion to the wild ride Scott's been on since his first studio album was released, in 2015. He's been through nearly every large record label in hip-hop, including Kanye West's GOOD Music and T.I.'s Grand Hustle, and in 2017, Scott began dating reality-TV star Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to their daughter earlier this year.

The Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour kicks off on November 8 in Baltimore and will conclude just before Christmas in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24, at 10 a.m. at altitudetickets.com or livenation.com

 
Ana Campbell

