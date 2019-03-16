Celebrating 25 Years of the Westword Music Showcase: Trev Rich

On June 29, we'll present our 25th Westword Music Showcase. The event has grown dramatically since it was founded in 1995 with just a handful of bands playing around LoDo. In 2019, more than 75 local acts will fill venues throughout the Golden Triangle, while national headliners CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband, the Knocks, the Wrecks and SHAED will play the two main stages.

Many of the artists who have participated in the Showcase have gone on to worldwide success, while others continue to perform for loyal local audiences. And some have cashed in and left music altogether.

For years, Trev Rich has been one of the shining stars of Denver's hip-hop scene. He was signed to Cash Money Records, rapped on the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and collaborated with J. Cole on Revenge of the Dreamers III. Through all that, Rich has excelled as a songwriter, mixing humor and pathos in honest lyrics reflecting on life's struggles. We caught up with Rich to get his take on the Westword Music Showcase and Denver's music scene.