4
The Turnpike Troubadours have cancelled their Red Rocks gig.EXPAND
The Turnpike Troubadours have cancelled their Red Rocks gig.
David McClister

Turnpike Troubadours Cancel Red Rocks Gig, Go on Hiatus

Kyle Harris | May 31, 2019 | 2:51pm
The Turnpike Troubadours are stressed out – and that's been causing the country band to cancel a string of shows. Today the group announced that it would be calling off its Red Rocks gig on Tuesday, June 18, and going on an indefinite hiatus.

The news will disappoint thousands of fans, not to mention Pat Green, American Aquarium and Parker McCollum, all of which were signed on to open for the group at the bucket-list venue.

Still, anybody following the Troubadours won't be surprised. This past year, the group has posted message after message apologizing for backing out of dates, asking for support, and making various references to healing.

On May 31, the band sent out more of the same:

To Our Fans,

We want to again apologize for the abrupt cancellations of our shows this past weekend. We can assure you that the situation was not in our control.

We want nothing more than the opportunity for to heal, and to not put all of you though this ever again. To have a chance for any of this, we need to cancel all of our remaining tour dates. Turnpike Troubadours will go on an indefinite hiatus until a time we feel that everyone is of strong mind, body and spirit and can deliver what our fans deserve.

Refunds for all scheduled shows can be made at point of purchase.

To all of you who have given us so much, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You believed in us, you raised us up, you stuck by us and you gave us more unconditional love than any band could ask for. We are humbled.

We ask that you please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we work to support and encourage.

Thank you all for everything. We love you!

While it's unclear exactly what's going on or who in the band might need healing, its members are clearly having a hard time of it. And fans and fellow musicians have expressed their support.

"Whatever happens, y’all put some magic in people's hearts, including ours," wrote the Dirty River Boys over Twitter. "Hope to see some healthy, happy Troubadours kicking out some jamz in the near future. Love y’all."

Refunds will be available to fans at the point of purchase. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

