Dead & Company, Umphrey's McGee and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Dead & Company kicks off its two-night run at Folsom Field in Boulder tonight, while Umphrey's McGee begins its own two-night run at Red Rocks.
Celebrate Juneteenth with a free music festival in Five Points on Saturday, or check out Kool Keith at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox.
Blitzen Trapper plays a free show at Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, and Enigma Bazaar will host a combination TED Talk and burlesque show. Here are the best concerts around Denver this weekend:
Dead & Company
Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, 6:30 p.m.
Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Avenue, Boulder
$75-159.50
Come for John Mayer and three of the remaining Grateful Dead, but get there early for the real show: all the wooks in the parking lot selling unlicensed gear and carrying on. Bonus points if you spot a suburban dad who learned the hard way that acid is a strong drug, and taking it in a crowded football stadium isn't a great idea.
Umphrey's McGee
Friday, June 17, 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$80
Umphrey's McGee is probably the best prog rock/jam band to ever emerge from a conservative Catholic university, but who's keeping track? The band is doing a two-night run at Red Rocks with lespecial opening Friday and Andy Frasco & the U.N. opening on Saturday. Keep your ears open for songs from the new Umphrey's record, coming out in July.
Juneteenth Music Festival
Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 12 p.m.
Five Points, Welton Street, from 24th to 29th streets
Free
Juneteenth commemorates a day in 1865 when a group of enslaved African Americans finally got the news that they had been freed. And it only took the United States...156 years to make it a federal holiday. Come celebrate with a big lineup, including Dave East, Twista, Kayla Rae, Sammy Mayfield, Checktet, Conjunto Colores, the Gregory Goodloe Quartet, Kayla Marque, Danae Simone, DJ Musa and Milky.Wav.
Kool Keith
Saturday, June 18, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$20-$32
Kool Keith is probably best known as Dr. Octagon, his alias from the ’90s hip-hop classic Dr. Octagonecologyst album, but his hip-hop bona fides run deeper than that. He was also a member of old-school crew Ultramagnetic MCs. He's probably one of the weirder rappers to ever grace the mic, and his staggered rhymes are like no other.
Blitzen Trapper
Saturday, June 19, 5 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$20-$32
If you mix equal parts folk rock and alternative country, but sprinkle in a liberal dash of the synthesizer from a mid-’70s Ohio Players album, you've got Blitzen Trapper. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Laney Jones opens the show.
Get a Babe Who Can Do Both: TED Talks & Burlesque
Sunday, June 19, 6 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
$15
Finally, a TED talk and a burlesque show all under one roof. The first half offers talks on subjects ranging from the neuroscience of navigation to how the French Resistance used fashion strategically and why the women of Lord of the Rings deserved better. The ladies who provide the talks will also put on a burlesque performance to close out the show.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]