Umphrey's McGee, Illenium and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Thrice celebrates the twentieth anniversary of its third studio album at the Fillmore on Monday, June 12, and Ghostland Observatory will make the dance floor shake at the Gothic on Tuesday, June 13.
Umphrey's McGee plays two nights at Red Rocks with moe. on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, while Illenium takes over Empower Field for his Trilogy show on Saturday, June 17.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Thrice: The Artist in the Ambulance (20th Anniversary)
Monday, June 12, 6:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$32.50-$69.50
Thrice released its third studio album in 2003, The Artist in the Ambulance, in which melodic post-hardcore seamlessly blends with emo-rock stylings. Twenty years later, the pop-punk band from California will celebrate that groundbreaking album by performing it in its entirety. Arizona alternative shoegaze-metal group Holy Fawn provides support.
Ghostland Observatory
Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35
The music made by the Austin-based dancey duo known as Ghostland Observatory is best described as "electro-dance soul rock." These two have been throwing the best parties together for almost two decades now, and were the headlining act at the 2010 Westword Music Showcase.
Olivia Jean
Wednesday, June 14, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$18
Olivia Jean always knew she wanted to make headbanging hits that melt faces and shake walls (she formed her first band in second grade), and she's a spooky rock-and-roll force to be reckoned with. She attended her first big concert — the White Stripes — at age sixteen and then went on to work with Jack White at his Third Man Records label three years later. Thirteen years after that, and following many successful musical endeavors together, White proposed to Olivia, and they were married last year! Denver rockers French Cuffs help open the show.
LEGS. The Band (EP Release Party)
Thursday, June 15, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
The Denver dudes of LEGS. The Band know how to rock the house and bring an in-your-face attitude to their tunes. Denton, Texas, garage-punk band Hen & the Cocks and local rockers The Ephinjis and Gila Teen provide support.
Umphrey's McGee
Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55
Following its show at the Dillion Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 15, Umphrey's McGee will take over Red Rocks for two more nights. The six-piece jam band just celebrated its 25th anniversary, and is known for its unique fusion of prog rock, funk, jazz, reggae and metal (rare for most popular jam bands). Legendary Buffalo, New York, jam-rockers moe. provide support for all three shows.
Illenium: Trilogy
Saturday, June 17, 5 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
$15-$299.95
Nicholas Miller (aka Illenium) made a commitment to himself to focus more on his dubstep music production after seeing Bassnectar at Red Rocks in 2012. Shortly afterward, he moved to Denver to attend school at UCD and still resides in the Mile High City. He's now touring in support of his fifth album, Illenium. If you're looking to get warmed up for his "three sets in one night" concert, he'll play an official pre-party show at Mission Ballroom on Friday, June 16.
Rival Sons: The Darkfighter Tour
Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$37.50-$42.50
The Long Beach rock-and-rollers in Rivals Sons are the embodiment of everything that made most classic-rock bands great, and they definitely wear their influences on their sleeves in the blues-drenched hard rock songs they're best known for. Catch them performing numbers from their just-released seventh album, Darkfighter, at the Ogden. Austin psych-rock band the Black Angels and L.A. up-and-coming punk-rock group Starcrawler provide support.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]