The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Underground Music Showcase kicks off today and runs through Sunday, with headliners like Chicano Batman, Black Mountain, William Elliott Whitmore, Honne and Tuxedo, while the Tedeschi Trucks Band plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Jason Aldean headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Also on tap this weekend are two nights of Hot Water Music at the Gothic Theatre; the Psychedelic Furs and James at the Ogden Theatre; Sad Summer Fest, featuring the Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs and more, at Sculpture Park; and Allan Roth (Rock in Peace) - Memorial Show, featuring Railbenders, Carolyn's Mother, Reno Divorce and more, at Herman's Hideaway. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Jason Aldean
$35-$100, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Tedeschi Trucks Band (also July 27)
$45-$127.25, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Kinky
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Underground Music Showcase (also July 27 and 28)
$40-$75, 12 p.m., South Broadway
The Psychedelic Furs and James
$40-$45, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Candlebox
$27.50-$32, 7 p.m., Summit
Amon Tobin
$28-$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Hot Water Music (also July 27)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Allan Roth (Rock in Peace) - Memorial Show
$15 $20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Rivals
$17-$19, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Black Lillies
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The Mowgli's
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
M.D.C. and Verbal Abuse
$14, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Lyrics Born
Free/VIP $30, 12 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Sad Summer Fest
$37-$50, 1:30 p.m., Sculpture Park
21 Savage
$49.75, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Black Pistol Fire
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Strangelove (Depeche Mode tribute)
$15-$35, 8 p.m., Summit
Butcher Brown
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Appleseed Cast
$13-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dylan LeBlanc
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dafnis Prieto’s Proverb Trio
$12-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Red Wanting Blue
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, JULY 28
Trace Adkins
$39.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Rodrigo y Gabriela
$62.74, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Vansire and BOYO
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
