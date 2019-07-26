 


    Herban Planet
21 Savage headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday.EXPAND
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 26, 2019 | 5:55am
The Underground Music Showcase kicks off today and runs through Sunday, with headliners like Chicano Batman, Black Mountain, William Elliott Whitmore, Honne and Tuxedo, while the Tedeschi Trucks Band plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Jason Aldean headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Also on tap this weekend are two nights of Hot Water Music at the Gothic Theatre; the Psychedelic Furs and James at the Ogden Theatre; Sad Summer Fest, featuring the Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs and more, at Sculpture Park; and Allan Roth (Rock in Peace) - Memorial Show, featuring Railbenders, Carolyn's Mother, Reno Divorce and more, at Herman's Hideaway. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Jason Aldean
$35-$100, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Tedeschi Trucks Band (also July 27)
$45-$127.25, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Kinky
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Underground Music Showcase (also July 27 and 28)
$40-$75, 12 p.m., South Broadway

The Psychedelic Furs and James
$40-$45, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Candlebox
$27.50-$32, 7 p.m., Summit

Amon Tobin
$28-$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Hot Water Music (also July 27)
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Allan Roth (Rock in Peace) - Memorial Show
$15 $20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Rivals
$17-$19, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Black Lillies
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The Mowgli's
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

M.D.C. and Verbal Abuse
$14, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Lyrics Born
Free/VIP $30, 12 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Sad Summer Fest
$37-$50, 1:30 p.m., Sculpture Park

21 Savage
$49.75, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Black Pistol Fire
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Strangelove (Depeche Mode tribute)
$15-$35, 8 p.m., Summit

Butcher Brown
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Appleseed Cast
$13-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dylan LeBlanc
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dafnis Prieto’s Proverb Trio
$12-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Red Wanting Blue
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Trace Adkins
$39.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Rodrigo y Gabriela
$62.74, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Vansire and BOYO
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

