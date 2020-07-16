Twentieth UMS Goes Virtual to Raise Funds for Colorado Musicians

During these trying times, many music festivals have canceled completely, while a handful have gone virtual. Such is the case with the twentieth edition of the Underground Music Showcase, a massive festival that takes over venues along Broadway for one big weekend in July, bringing in an array of local and national talent.

Except this July.

The festivities this year have moved on line, where they will take place on Saturday, July 25. The lineup is shorter, but still impressive, with performances by some of Denver's best rising bands: Los Mocochetes, Neoma, The Still Tide, Turvy Organ, Ramakhandra, Wildermiss, TheyCallHimAP, Float Like a Buffalo, The Milk Blossoms, Wes Watkins, Bud Bronson & The Good Timers and YaSi.

The evening will be hosted by comedians Christie Buchele and Sam Tallent. There will be a mix of live performances broadcast from the hi-dive, as well as music-video premieres shot at a variety of Broadway venues.

For this event, UMS is partnering with the Colorado Music Relief Fund to raise money for the state's music industry pros and musicians whose livelihoods have been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we decided that we couldn’t host UMS as normal, we knew we still had to do something for Broadway and our musicians,” explains Casey Berry, owner of Two Parts and UMS producer, in a statement announcing the format. “This festival is so much more than just a wild weekend of live music for Denver. It’s a big moment for musicians, venues, bars and restaurants, and the back-of-house staff that make it possible each year. All these groups are hurting right now, so we wanted to give fundraising a shot and raise money for our community the only way UMS knows how — in a weird, gritty, fundraiser variety show, live from Broadway. We’re producing a streamed broadcast that marries the safety of a digital experience with the fun of the real thing, including interactive elements, merchandise, delivered-to-your-door party packs and more!”

The telecast will be hosted at the UMS website, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.