 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Neoma will perform at the twentieth Underground Music Showcase.EXPAND
Neoma will perform at the twentieth Underground Music Showcase.
Photo by Tué Miranda

Twentieth UMS Goes Virtual to Raise Funds for Colorado Musicians

Kyle Harris | July 16, 2020 | 10:31am
AA

During these trying times, many music festivals have canceled completely, while a handful have gone virtual. Such is the case with the twentieth edition of the Underground Music Showcase, a massive festival that takes over venues along Broadway for one big weekend in July, bringing in an array of local and national talent.

Except this July.

The festivities this year have moved on line, where they will take place on Saturday, July 25. The lineup is shorter, but still impressive, with performances by some of Denver's best rising bands: Los Mocochetes, Neoma, The Still Tide, Turvy Organ, Ramakhandra, Wildermiss, TheyCallHimAP, Float Like a Buffalo, The Milk Blossoms, Wes Watkins, Bud Bronson & The Good Timers and YaSi.

Related Stories

The evening will be hosted by comedians Christie Buchele and Sam Tallent. There will be a mix of live performances broadcast from the hi-dive, as well as music-video premieres shot at a variety of Broadway venues.

For this event, UMS is partnering with the Colorado Music Relief Fund to raise money for the state's music industry pros and musicians whose livelihoods have been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we decided that we couldn’t host UMS as normal, we knew we still had to do something for Broadway and our musicians,” explains Casey Berry, owner of Two Parts and UMS producer, in a statement announcing the format. “This festival is so much more than just a wild weekend of live music for Denver. It’s a big moment for musicians, venues, bars and restaurants, and the back-of-house staff that make it possible each year. All these groups are hurting right now, so we wanted to give fundraising a shot and raise money for our community the only way UMS knows how — in a weird, gritty, fundraiser variety show, live from Broadway. We’re producing a streamed broadcast that marries the safety of a digital experience with the fun of the real thing, including interactive elements, merchandise, delivered-to-your-door party packs and more!”
The telecast will be hosted at the UMS website, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.