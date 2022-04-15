Velveteers, Mogwai and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Velveteers swing through Boulder to headline the Fox Theatre with Dry Ice and Rose Variety tonight, while Glascow post-rockers Mogwai hit the Gothic.
Lexington, Kentucky hip-hop legends CunninLynguists drop in at Cervantes' Other Side on Saturday, April 16, while a slew of heavy bands raises funds for Ukrainian refugees at the Summit Moon Room.
Round out your week on Sunday, April 17, with indie rocker Snail Mail at the Ogden, or catch Los Tigres del Norte when they take over the Bellco.
The Velveteers
Friday, April 15, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$18-$20
Denver's Velveteers played a well-received show at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park last summer, opening for Guns N' Roses after the show's original opener, Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH, fell victim to COVID. They were also a major hit at last year's Westword Music Showcase. Now you can catch the ascendent trio in a more intimate setting at the Fox.
Mogwai
Friday, April 15, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$30.75
Glascow, Scotland's Mogwai makes music that is triumphantly sad. The post-rockers are swinging through Englewood to support their latest magnum opus, As the Love Continues. It's the band's tenth full-length and the first to score it a number-one hit in the U.K.
CunninLynguists
Saturday, April 16, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$25
It's okay to chuckle a bit at the group's name, but CunninLynguists is a serious hip-hop outfit. The trio emerged from Lexington, Kentucky, in the early 2000s and taught us how good — nay, excellent — hip-hop could come from places other than California and New York. Kno, the producer/MC, just released a collaborative album with Seattle rapper Sadistik called Bring Me Back When the World Is Cured. Sadistik is also on the bill, so expect to hear some of that. The group plays the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs the following night.
Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees
Saturday, April 16, 7 p.m.
Summit Moon Room, 1902 Blake Street
$15
We all know Russia's brutal war against Ukraine has been a tragic nightmare turned reality. Come out and vent some collective rage at the situation with a big lineup of metal/hardcore/heavy bands — Mouth for War, Mindz Eye, Grief Ritual, Suicide Cages and Dose — and raise some money for refugees fleeing Ukraine. Denver hardcore band Line Brawl reunites for the occasion.
Snail Mail
Sunday, April 17, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$27-$75
Baltimore's Lindsey Jordan has been performing as Snail Mail since she was fifteen. She's released two full-length albums on Matador Records to positive critical notice. Her mellow brand of indie rock started off with more lo-fi sensibilities, but she has continued to expand her sound. For example, her latest record, Valentine, uses synthesizers, samples and string arrangements. She evokes an early Liz Phair. Let's hope the music industry doesn't chew her up.
Los Tigres del Norte
Sunday, April 17, 8 p.m.
Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street
$49-$249
Get your norteño on with Los Tigres del Norte. This Mexico-born, California-based outfit is big in its genre. We spoke to a fan of grupero music, the regional Mexican music that includes norteño, ballada and ranchera, and he says the band ranks number two behind Marco Antonio Solis, who gets paid Rolling Stones-level cash for his work. But Los Tigres have put out so many albums, they have to be measured in scientific notation. It would appear that the band has also had three of its five members since 1968. That lineup stability is approaching ZZ Top numbers.
