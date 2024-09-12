 Video: DNA Picasso Weighs in on Denver Hip-Hop | Westword
Video: DNA Picasso on Denver's Hip-Hop Story

In this new video series, Westword is looking at the city's hip-hop scene through rappers, dancers, street artists, designers and more.
September 12, 2024
DNA Picasso has been a star athlete and VP of sales, but his role as a community leader is his best yet.
DNA Picasso was born in New York City, "the mecca of hip-hop," he says, but has found his home in the Denver hip-hop scene. The rapper, who is on this week's cover of Westword, has been working tirelessly to uplift the music community through a multitude of projects, from his R&B Jam Fest and Aux Wars at Your Mom's House to creating the Colorado Music Industry Alliance.

Filmed at ego n friends' Friendly Collective in Denver, this video kicks off a new series in collaboration with Christian Hundley of Art House Creative. The series aims to showcase the significance and history of hip-hop in Denver through interviews with rappers, breakdancers, street artists, designers and more.

Watch for our second installment, coming in October.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021.
