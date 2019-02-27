Denver Youth Come Together for Black Music Matters

Travis Branam left his position as an assistant children's choir director eight years ago to organize Vocal Coalition, a multicultural nonprofit choir comprising students from across Denver neighborhoods.

Vocal Coalition, also known as VOCO, is reinventing the choir experience, because while Branam facilitates the weekly rehearsals and concerts, he no longer takes on the role of a traditional conductor, not wanting to impose his white male bias on the music of other cultures.

“Vocal Coalition is trying to fight our villain, if you will: ethnocentrism,” says Branam, “ There’s beauty and value that comes from living in your own culture, but when you evaluate the culture or music of someone else, and you’re making decisions about whether or not you like it, how close you feel to it based on your own lens, you’re trying to impose something on that culture and the people who make it that they are not trying to even be. That tendency really drives musical and cultural division.”