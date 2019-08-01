Weezer, Shovels & Rope and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Weezer headlines the Channel 93.3 Uniconcert, a celebration of all things Weezer, at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, August 29. Tickets, $49.95, go on sale Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m.

Shovels & Rope will be at the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, October 22, with John Paul White opening. Tickets, $30 to $35, go on sale Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m.

What the Night Brings, an evening of music, remembrance and community, with proceeds going to the Jeff Austin Family Fund, takes place at the Mission Ballroom on November 4. The lineup includes Bill Nershi, Billy Strings, Brendan Bayliss, Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Rize, the Infamous Stringdusters, Keith Moseley, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon (acoustic), Railroad Earth, and Jeff Austin Band members Kyle Tuttle, Jean-Luc Davis, Julian Davis, Mimi Naja and Noam Pikelny. Tickets, $60 to $120, go on sale Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





Atliens: Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Circles Around the Sun: Sun., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Manic Focus: With Daily Bread, Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

New Found Glory: With Hawthorne Heights, Free Throw, Jetty Bones, Tue., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $26-$30.

Trout Steak Revival with Wood Belly: Tue., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $20-$30.

BLACK SHEEP

Perpetual Groove: Wed., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Navio: With Tracksuit Wedding, Jonny 5 of Flobots, Rob Drabkin, S-Wrap, Isabelle Fries, Hazel Miller and more, Tue., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $20-$250.

Old Salt Union and Wood & Wire: With Pick & Howl, Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $16-$20.

Phora: Sun., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Pinback: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Quix: With Montell2099, Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Ron Pope: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

BOULDER THEATER

Trevor Hall: Fri., Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$35/two-day $55.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The Other Brothers: A High Country Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band: Ft. Todd Smallie (JJ Grey/Mofro), Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun), Rob Eaton Jr. (Brother's Keeper), Bill McKay (Coral Creek) & more. With Tori Pater's "Waiting for Columbus," Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

The Phunk Sessions Phish Late-Night: Feat. George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Robert Walter (Mike Gordon), Craig Brodhead, Michelangelo Carubba, & Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Lyle Divinsky, Drew Sayers and Parris Fleming (The Motet), Fri., Aug. 30, 11:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Sonic Blossom: Ft. Bluetech, Spoonbill, Dynohunter, the Librarian, Lapa, Janover, K+Lab, Phlo and Patrick Skyler, Fri., Oct. 25, 8:15 p.m., $20-$25.

DAZZLE

Aaron Parks’ “Little Big”: Fri., Oct. 18, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$30.

Brian Blade’s Life Cycles: Mon., Sept. 23, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Tue., Sept. 24, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$40.

Dawn Clement, Shane Endsley, Allison Miller & Greg Garrison: Sat., Aug. 31, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20.

Orrin Evans Trio: Sat., Oct. 12, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.

FILLMORE

CHON and Between the Buried and Me: Sat., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $27.50.

James Blake: Wed., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.

FOX THEATRE



Champagne Drip and Luzcid: Thu., Sept. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

The Jive Tribe: Mon., Sept. 2, 9 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Portland Cello Project Performs Radiohead's OK Computer: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

Study Break: Ft. Austin Ashtin, Hazardous Tofu, Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL



Justin Townes Earle: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $35-$40.

Plastic Daggers: Fri., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $10.

Sam Pace and the Gilded Grit: Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $12.

Sliver: Sun., Aug. 25, 4 p.m., $10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Misterwives: With Foreign Air, Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $29.75-$32.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Emarosa: Tue., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., $16-$18.

Sun Seeker and Duncan Fellows: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

LOST LAKE



Theoretic: Sat., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

The Dangerous Summer: Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

FatBoy SSE: Fri., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $20-$50.

Lady Denim: With Gestalt, HOLLR, Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

MISSION BALLROOM

Kevin Gates: Sun., Nov. 17, 8:30 p.m., $43.45-$93.45.

Michael Franti & Spearhead: Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $52.95-$99.50.

Midland: Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $35.

The Motet: Meow at the Moon: With TAUK, Con Brio, Sat., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50-$60.

Weezer: Thu., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $50-$99.50.

What the Night Brings: An evening of music, remembrance and community. All proceeds going to the Jeff Austin Family Fund. Featuring Bill Nershi, Billy Strings, Brendan Bayliss, Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Rize, The Infamous Stringdusters, Keith Moseley, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon (acoustic), Railroad Earth, the Travelin’ McCourys, Yonder Mountain String Band, Jeff Austin Band members Kyle Tuttle, Jean-Luc Davis, Julian Davis, Mimi Naja and Noam Pikelny, and more, Mon., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $60-$120.

OGDEN THEATRE

Badflower: With With Weathers, Dead Poet Society, Sun., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $19/$21.

Brond: Wed., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $20-$75.

EPTIC: With Tynan, Fri., Nov. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$27.

Koe Wetzel: Thu., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $26.75-$35.

Shovels & Rope: Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Sum 41: With The Amity Affliction, The Plot In You, Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $35.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Black Violin: Tue., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50.

Melanie Martinez: With Lauren Ruth Ward, Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $38.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Chance the Rapper: Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $59.50-$129.50.

SUMMIT

Elder Brother and Speak Low If You Speak Love: Mon., Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m., $13-$15.

Emo Nite: Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$25.

Jidenna: Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $25-$30.

Magic Beans: With TNERTLE, Frogleg, Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

Peelander-Z: Tue., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

SWALLOW HILL

Hazel Hue: Thu., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Heather Mae: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $14-$16.

Kalani Pe'a: Sat., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Martha Scanlan & Jon Neufeld: Sun., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $19-$21.

Rapidgrass: With Sam Reider & the Human Hands, Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $22-$24.

Tracy Grammer: Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.