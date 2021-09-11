Support Us

Turn Up the Westword Music Showcase Spotify Playlist

September 11, 2021 7:47AM

Church Fire at the 2017 Westword Music Showcase.
Church Fire at the 2017 Westword Music Showcase. Aaron Thackeray
Church Fire at the 2017 Westword Music Showcase.
Church Fire at the 2017 Westword Music Showcase.
Aaron Thackeray
The 2021 Westword Music Showcase, set for September 17 and 18 in the RiNo Art District, is just around the corner. The time has come to make a plan so you can catch as many acts as possible.

At the main event, on Saturday, September 18, we've got international acts Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus playing the outdoor stages, along with locals Dafna, 2MX2, N3ptune, Roka Hueka, Nay Renee, Brothers of Brass, Zanib, Holdfast., Joseph Lamar, Ramakhandra, Neoma, A Meazy, Izcalli and YaSi. After the outdoor festivities, Kaytranada and Duke Dumont will keep the party going inside the Mission Ballroom at a special-ticket event.

At a free Friday night show (sorry, tickets are gone), dozens of acts such as Wes Watkins, Pink Hawks, Old Man Saxon, One Flew West, Ray Reed, Bison Bone, Los Mocochetes, Slow Caves, Church Fire, Trayce Chapman, Green Druid and LVDY will play venues throughout the RiNo Art District, including Bierstadt Lagerhaus, ReelWorks Denver, Ironton Distillery, the Larimer Lounge, the Meadowlark, Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo Beer Garden and the Walnut Room.

Muralists will be painting throughout the district, vendors will be selling food and drinks to keep your hunger at bay and your thirst quenched, and the party will rage.

To help you figure out your schedule, we've put together a 73-song Spotify playlist with tracks from every artist who has an available recording. Pop punk? Got it. Jazz? You bet. Americana? We have you covered. Hip-hop? Of course. EDM? Yep. You get the picture: There's something for music lovers of nearly every taste.

In fact, this four-and-a-half-hour playlist will give you a great sense of what's going on not just at Showcase, but throughout the Denver music scene and beyond.

So what are you waiting for? Listen to the sounds of the 2021 Westword Music Showcase.

For more information about the Westword Music Showcase, head to the festival's website.
Kyle Harris has been Westword’s Culture Editor since 2016, writing about the arts, music and film.
