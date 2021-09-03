Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

The Muralists Painting at the Westword Music Showcase

September 3, 2021 10:29AM

A work by artist Jorge Cuartas.
A work by artist Jorge Cuartas. Jorge Cuartas
Longtime graffiti artist Jorge Cuartas is headed to Denver to paint at the Westword Music Showcase. - JORGE CUARTAS
Longtime graffiti artist Jorge Cuartas is headed to Denver to paint at the Westword Music Showcase.
Jorge Cuartas
When the Westword Music Showcase takes over the RiNo Art District on Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18, it will celebrate more of the arts than just music.

On Friday night, four top street artists will be painting at businesses throughout the neighborhood. These artists, selected by the RiNo Art District, will add to the area's growing collection of murals. Here they area, and where they're working:
click to enlarge A Drew Button mural at Ironton Distillery. - DREW BUTTON / INSTAGRAM / COURTESY OF THE RINO ART DISTRICT
A Drew Button mural at Ironton Distillery.
Drew Button / Instagram / Courtesy of the RiNo Art District
Drew Button
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
3636 Chestnut Place
Lifelong Coloradan Drew Button, of DB Ink, set out in 2020 to become a full-time artist. He likes to consider how humans project personalities onto animals and nature, and his colorful murals depict dinosaurs and wild, otherworldly creatures of the sea, along with butterflies, ladybugs and landscapes. He has painted murals at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Empourium Brewing, Bruz Beers and Mockery Brewing. During the Westword Music Showcase, he will be returning to Ironton to do another piece.
click to enlarge Abstract painter Romelle is obsessed with the healing power of color. - ROMELLE / INSTAGRAM / COURTESY OF RINO ART DISTRICT
Abstract painter Romelle is obsessed with the healing power of color.
Romelle / Instagram / Courtesy of RiNo Art District
Romelle
Number 38
3560 Chestnut Place
Detroit-raised, Denver-based abstract painter Romelle creates gesture-rich murals that explore the healing potential of color and the cities in which she paints. She has had residencies at the Forge and TAXI Denver, where she began using spray paint on canvas. When she's not painting, she works as the creative director of Babe Walls, a women and nonbinary mural festival, and obsesses over how art can aid both individuals and entire communities.
click to enlarge CHELSEA LEWINSKI / INSTAGRAM / COURTESY OF RINO ART DISTRICT
Chelsea Lewinski / Instagram / Courtesy of RiNo Art District
Chelsea Lewinski
ReelWorks Denver alley behind Tracks
1399 35th Street
In recent years, Denver muralist Chelsea Lewinski found fast fame in the city's street art scene, with massive, stunning portraits of everyone from Georgia O'Keefe to Bob Marley; she's painted at major mural festivals and businesses around town. But during the last Crush Walls, she broke her wrist in a scooter accident and she wasn't able to resume painting until winter. Now she's back at it, and we can't wait to see what she'll be putting up on the wall behind Tracks during Showcase.
A work by artist Jorge Cuartas. - JORGE CUARTAS
A work by artist Jorge Cuartas.
Jorge Cuartas
Jorge Cuartas
Bierstadt Lagerhaus
2875 Blake Street
Jorge Cuartas, who was born in Jamaica, Queens, and is based in Miami, is a Renaissance man. He prides himself on his skills as an athlete, editor, designer, illustrator and world-famous graffiti artist. "As a freelancer, I have worked in everything from Skateboarding, to Mountain Biking, Triathlons, BMX, Road Racing, and Motocross as a competitor, team manager, event producer, writer, designer, illustrator, and editor," he writes on his website. He's been painting graffiti since 1985 and by 1994 had work up in nearly every major city in the country. A master of wild-style lettering, Cuartas will bring old-school graffiti to Bierstadt's walls.

In addition to live painting, of course, there will be live music at the Westword Music Showcase. Dozens of locals will be playing independent venues, while headliners including Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus will be on the main outdoor stages, and Kaytranada and Duke Dumont will be inside the Mission Ballroom at a special-ticket event.

For the full lineup and more information, go to the festival website.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kyle Harris has been Westword’s Culture Editor since 2016, writing about the arts, music and film.
Contact: Kyle Harris

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation