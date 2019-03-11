 


The main stage at the 2018 Showcase.
Westword Music Showcase Will Announce More Headliners March 14

Westword Staff | March 11, 2019 | 10:12am
Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 29, when the Westword Music Showcase will fill the Golden Triangle with all the sights and sounds of Denver's largest-single day music festival.

This is our 25th Showcase; we started out in the fall of 1995 presenting local bands in venues across LoDo, then added national acts when the Showcase moved to the Golden Triangle. And the 2019 Showcase will boast the biggest lineup yet, with dozens of local bands playing at venues throughout the area, as well as national acts on two outdoor stages. 

We've already announced headliners JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, Lovelytheband and SHAED, and we'll reveal even more national acts on Thursday, March 14. That's also when prices will be going up, so you don't want to wait to buy your tickets. Go to the Westword Music Showcase website now to get general admission tickets for $42.50, or VIP for $75. 

See you on June 29 at the 25th Westword Music Showcase!

